Lahire BIETTE

Actuellement en formation à l'Afpa d'Angers (Session 2011 - 2012), en section "Technicien Gestionnaire Exploitant des Ressources Informatiques" dans le cadre d'une reconversion professionelle. En recherche d'un stage d'administrateur système dans une SSII, une administration publique ou privée sur les régions de Bayonne (64), Agen (47), Angers (49), Nantes (44), mais prêt à ma déplacer.
Microsoft : Windows XP, Seven, Server 2008 R2
Linux : Ubuntu, Debian, CentOS, Fedora, DD-WRT, OpenWRT..
Cisco : installation, configuration, administration switch et routeur
Adressage : CIDR, VLSM
Protocoles TCP/IP : DHCP, DNS, SMTP, WINS, FTP, SNMP
Routage : PIM, RIP, OSPF, EIGRP, IGMP, HDLC, statique
Switching : VLAN, STP, VTP, Frame Relay
Sécurité : ACL, NAT, PAT, pare-feu, droit système de fichier
Virtualisation : VMware Worskation, VirtualBox, KVM
Programmation :Bash, PowerShell, Python
Administration :Active Directory, GLPI, OCSInventory, Apache2, IIS, SSH, TSE, SMB/Samba,NFS
