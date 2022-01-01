Lahouaichri ELMOSTAFA

- Réalisation d'études en électricité

- Dimensionnement de coffrets et armoires électriques

- Réalisation d'études de faisabilité

- Élaboration de plans d'ensemble d'un projet

- Étude des projets et des avant-projets

- Suivi du développement du projet

- Conseil technique auprès des dessinateurs

- Élaboration de solutions techniques nouvelles



Mes projets réalisés



• Batteries des condensateurs 22kV

• Extension poste de transformation 60 kV - OCP J.LASFAR

• Extension postes de transf. 225/60/22kV – FOUARAT- Lawamar -TOULAL - TITMELLIL

• Poste 400/225kV MELLOUSSA

• Poste Blindé. 225 kV - Centrale JORF LASFER

• Poste Blindé. 225 kV - Centrale PHOSSE BOUKRAA

• Poste de transformation 225/20 KV - CIMAR AGADIR

• Poste de transformation Tanger

• Poste de transformation 225/60/22kV - KHORIBGA

• Poste de transformation 225/60/22kV - LAAYOUNE

• Poste de transformation 225/60/22kV - TITMELLIL

• Poste de transformation 225/60kV - MOHAMMEDIA

• Poste de transformation 225/6kV - SONASID JL

• Poste de transformation 60 kV - HOLCIM SETTAT

• Poste de transformation 60/22kV - RADEEL LARACH

• Poste de transformation 60/22kV - SIDI SLIMANE

• Poste de transformation 60/22kV - TAMANSOURTE

• Poste de transformation 60/22kV - BIR JDID

• Poste de transformation 60/22kV - OULMES

• Poste de transformation. 225 kV - CIMENTERIE BENIMELLAL

• Poste de transformation. 60/5.5kV - LAFARGE TETAOUN

• Poste de transformation. 60/5.5kV - CIMENTERIE BEN AHMED





FORMATION



Trois mois de formation chez ABB Suisse BADEN ; système numérique CCde année 2002

Trois mois de formation chez SPIE BATIGNOLLE CERGY PONTOISE année 1994































Mes compétences :

SUIVI DE CHANTIERS

SUPERVISEUR DE CHANTIERS

RESPONSABLE BE