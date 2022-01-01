Lahouaichri ELMOSTAFA

- Réalisation d'études en électricité
- Dimensionnement de coffrets et armoires électriques
- Réalisation d'études de faisabilité
- Élaboration de plans d'ensemble d'un projet
- Étude des projets et des avant-projets
- Suivi du développement du projet
- Conseil technique auprès des dessinateurs
- Élaboration de solutions techniques nouvelles
Mes projets réalisés
• Batteries des condensateurs 22kV
• Extension poste de transformation 60 kV - OCP J.LASFAR
• Extension postes de transf. 225/60/22kV – FOUARAT- Lawamar -TOULAL - TITMELLIL
• Poste 400/225kV MELLOUSSA
• Poste Blindé. 225 kV - Centrale JORF LASFER
• Poste Blindé. 225 kV - Centrale PHOSSE BOUKRAA
• Poste de transformation 225/20 KV - CIMAR AGADIR
• Poste de transformation Tanger
• Poste de transformation 225/60/22kV - KHORIBGA
• Poste de transformation 225/60/22kV - LAAYOUNE
• Poste de transformation 225/60/22kV - TITMELLIL
• Poste de transformation 225/60kV - MOHAMMEDIA
• Poste de transformation 225/6kV - SONASID JL
• Poste de transformation 60 kV - HOLCIM SETTAT
• Poste de transformation 60/22kV - RADEEL LARACH
• Poste de transformation 60/22kV - SIDI SLIMANE
• Poste de transformation 60/22kV - TAMANSOURTE
• Poste de transformation 60/22kV - BIR JDID
• Poste de transformation 60/22kV - OULMES
• Poste de transformation. 225 kV - CIMENTERIE BENIMELLAL
• Poste de transformation. 60/5.5kV - LAFARGE TETAOUN
• Poste de transformation. 60/5.5kV - CIMENTERIE BEN AHMED
FORMATION
Trois mois de formation chez ABB Suisse BADEN ; système numérique CCde année 2002
Trois mois de formation chez SPIE BATIGNOLLE CERGY PONTOISE année 1994
Mes compétences :
SUIVI DE CHANTIERS
SUPERVISEUR DE CHANTIERS
RESPONSABLE BE
Pas de formation renseignée