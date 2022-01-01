Retail
Lahoucine BENDAHMOU
Lahoucine BENDAHMOU
TIZNIT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Management
Audit
Entreprises
BMCI GROUPE BNP PARIBAS
- Directeur d'agence
2012 - maintenant
BMCI GROUPE BNP PARIBAS
- Conseiller commercial
2007 - 2012
FONDATION ZAKOURA
- Accompagnateur à la création des petits projets
2006 - 2007
Formations
ENCG (Agadir)
Agadir
2002 - 2006
Réseau
Fatima Ezzahra EL ABKARI
Hassan MOUZOUNE
Koko NAIMA
Philippe FAU
Pierre-Emmanuel BRIN
Safia OUSSAR
Taoufik IHDINA
Yvon LAIZET