Lahouir YOUNES

Mes compétences :
R
Python
Business Intelligence
Big Data
Elasticsearch
Machine Learning
Microsoft Office
NoSQL
Python Programming
SPARK
SPSS
SQL
Stata
Entreprises
Luxembourg Institute of Socio-Economic Research
- Data Scientist
2019 - 2019Investigating the mechanisms of reliance to social assistance:
* Incentives effects of social assistance before and after reform.
* Neighborhood effects in welfare use (using spatial clustering).
High Commission for Planning
- Data Analyst
2018 - 2018Measurement and analysis of the distortion between objective and subjective poverty in Morocco:
* Multivariate analyzes of the determinants of the discordance between objective and subjective poverty.
* Determination of a minimum income associated with subjective financial satisfaction.