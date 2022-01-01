Menu

Lahouir YOUNES

HETTANGE-GRANDE

Mes compétences :
R
Python
Business Intelligence
Big Data
Elasticsearch
Machine Learning
Microsoft Office
NoSQL
Python Programming
SPARK
SPSS
SQL
Stata

Entreprises

  • Luxembourg Institute of Socio-Economic Research - Data Scientist

    2019 - 2019 Investigating the mechanisms of reliance to social assistance:
    * Incentives effects of social assistance before and after reform.
    * Neighborhood effects in welfare use (using spatial clustering).

  • High Commission for Planning - Data Analyst

    2018 - 2018 Measurement and analysis of the distortion between objective and subjective poverty in Morocco:
    * Multivariate analyzes of the determinants of the discordance between objective and subjective poverty.
    * Determination of a minimum income associated with subjective financial satisfaction.

Formations

  • Aix-Marseille School Of Economics

    Marseille 2018 - 2019 Master 2

  • National Institute Of Statistics And Applied Economics (Rabat)

    Rabat 2015 - 2018 Engineer in Applied Statistics and Economics

  • Sciences And Technologies Faculty (FST) (Tangier)

    Tangier 2012 - 2015 Bachelor

