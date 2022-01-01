Retail
Lahoussaïne LALOUCH
Lahoussaïne LALOUCH
Courbevoie
Entreprises
Bostik
- Upstream R&D Application Technologies Team Leader
Courbevoie
2015 - maintenant
BOSTIK
- Application Technologies
Courbevoie
2011 - 2015
3M FRANCE
- Process and Product Development Specialist
2008 - 2011
3M France
- Process and Product Development Engineer
2004 - 2008
3M France
- Technical Service Engineer
1999 - 2004
Formations
Institut De Génie Informatique Et Industriel IG2I
Lens
1994 - 1999
Génie Industriel
Réseau
Christophe MAGNIEZ
Fabrice SAINT-MICHEL
Francois CHABAUD
Gilles BIARDEAU
Mickaël BERNE
Murielle ETIENNE
Olivier GUYOT
Philippe QUERTAIN
Stéphane THIOLIERE