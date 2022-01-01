Menu

Lahoussaïne LALOUCH

Courbevoie

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Noyon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Bostik - Upstream R&D Application Technologies Team Leader

    Courbevoie 2015 - maintenant

  • BOSTIK - Application Technologies

    Courbevoie 2011 - 2015

  • 3M FRANCE - Process and Product Development Specialist

    2008 - 2011

  • 3M France - Process and Product Development Engineer

    2004 - 2008

  • 3M France - Technical Service Engineer

    1999 - 2004

Formations

Réseau