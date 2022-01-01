Retail
Laïd YAKOUBI
Laïd YAKOUBI
trevoux
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Tubesca-Comabi
- Responsable des ventes
trevoux
2014 - maintenant
Formations
Institut Supérieur Gestion Et Commerce
Saint Etienne
1987 - 1989
Brevet de technicien supérieur
Lycée D'Enseignement General
Saint Etienne
1985 - 1987
Baccalauréat G3 techniques de commercialisation
LYCEE D'ENSEIGNEMENT TECHNIQUE
Saint Etienne
1981 - 1985
Brevet Professionnel constructions mécanique
Brevet d'Etudes Professionnelles Mécanicien monteur
Certificat d'Aptitudes Professionnelles Mécanicien fraiseur
Certificat d'Aptitudes Professionnelles Mécanicien tourneur
