Laila BEN EL FATMI
Laila BEN EL FATMI
MEKNES
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
hotel chergui
- Chef de rang
2013 - 2014
Formations
Itht D Erfoud (Meknes)
Meknes
2004 - 2006
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
