Lamia BENMOUSSA

Expert in Speech-Language Pathology The Center for Scientific and Technical Research for the Development of the Arabic Language CRSTDLA /University of Algiers
- Coach and speaker of Youth for Society, Training and confrence Y4S- AIESEC- CSCS 2015-2017
- Docteur en Orthophonie, Praticienne et Formatrice International Orthophonie, Neurosciences Cognitives, communication, E-Thérapie, Coaching)
- Chef de division de l'Unite de recherche en neurosciences cognitives et d'orthophonie et phoniatrie, U. Alger.
- Responsable et coordinatrice de l'instauration de la poste graduation master orthophonie à la faculté de médecine Beyrouth, Liban 2013-2014.
- Responsable de l'instauration de la poste graduation master et doctorat en orthophonie à l'Institut des hautes études du paramédicales sud
IHEPS Marakeche, Maroc, 2015-2017
- Directrice de Recherche au Ministère de l'Enseignement supérieure et la Recherche Scientifiques.
- Technicien Supérieure en Informatique Spécialisée en E- thérapie
-
Mes compétences :
Thérapie numérique
Neurosciences cognitive methodology
Orthophonie
Formatrice internationale
Coaching neurocognitive
Gestion de la communication non verbale et verbal
Neuromarketing et neurovente