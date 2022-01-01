Menu

Lamine LEHTIHET

EL BIAR

En résumé

Mes compétences :
VMware
UNIX Open BSD
UML/OMT
Python Programming
MySQL
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft Project
Apple MacOS
Microsoft Windows Server
SendMail, Postfix , Ssmtp , GoogleApps
Active Directory , 389 DS , Open Ldap server Gp
Snmp
Centreon et Nagios
Citrix Xen Server
Veeam, Bacula , BackupPc , Symantec BackupExe, Nor
GLPI OTRS
Aerohive
Wireless , Radius , Captive Portail .
Asterisk, Trixbox , Sip, Cisco IpPhones TOIP
Squid , Bluecoat , MS ISA server Proxy
Cisco Certified Networking Professional
Cisco ASA , Fortinet Checkpoint , Iptable Pfsense

Entreprises

  • ABDI IBRAHIM-REMEDE PHARMA - IT Supervisor

    2016 - maintenant • Gestion de l’infrastructure systèmes et réseaux de l’entreprise
    • Gestion du personnel informatique,

  • FCC Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas - Responsable IT

    2015 - 2016  Installation et maintenance de l’infrastructure systèmes et réseaux de l’entreprise.
     Gestion du parc informatique.
     Gestion du personnel informatique des différents sites

  • ATLAS-ACCESS - Ingénieur Informatique

    2013 - 2015  Installation et maintenance des systèmes et réseaux informatique de divers clients, (Routeur/Switch/AP Cisco/HP, Firewall,Access Point, Proxy, VPN, CAMip, Domain Contrôler)
     Gestion des différents parcs informatique.
     Assistance de Niveau 2.
     Support pour les clients de Neeco en Algérie (installation routeur VPN cisco Ambassade Kuweit, installation optimisateur Bande passante Riverbed : British American Tabacco …et etc)

  • ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES (Obiane) - Technicien Service Client

    2012 - 2013  Gestion du parc et des réseaux informatique de divers clients du groupe Orange, (Routeurs SNCF,Proxy et VPN IPsec Total, Switchs Firewalls IPBX Ministère enseignement)
     Configuration/exploitation maintenance et supervision de l’existant de divers services (sites web, Liaison Dédiée, messagerie)
    (Service Managé à distance)

  • Horizon informatique - Technicien Helpdesk

    2010 - 2011 * installation, configuration dépannage divers équipement informatique pour PME (Pc, Imprimante, Switch, câblage, wifi)
    * installation logiciel et etc. ;

  • Air Algérie - Stage d'apprentissage

    2010 - 2010 (4 mois) Missions :
    * Conception et réalisation d'une application : « Gestion du parc informatique ». En apprentissage : (gestion du parc informatique, du réseau, des bases de données) . ;

Formations

  • Microtel Training Institute (Alger)

    Alger 2014 - 2014 Cisco Certified Network Professional Routing and Switching

    Centre de formation MICROTEL CLP

  • Microtel Training Institute (Alger)

    Alger 2013 - 2013 Certification Cisco CCNA Routing and switching

  • Université Des Sciences Et Technologies USTHB (Alger)

    Alger 2006 - 2010 Ingénierie des systèmes d’information et logiciel

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :