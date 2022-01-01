Lamine SOUTTOU

Grand esprit d'analyse , Force de propositions et Polyvalent , je suis a l'aise au terrain comme au bureau mon adaptabilité et ma soif d'apprendre compense mon manque d'expérience
Mes compétences :
Continuous Improvement
FMECA
Kanban
Lean Manufacturing
Material Requirements Planning
Production Planning
Project Management
SMED
Six Sigma
Stage technique Département maintenance
Stock Control
Supply Chain
Total Productive Maintenance
la maintenance
CATIA
Matlab
Microsoft Office
SQL
acces
