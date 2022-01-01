Menu

Lamine SOUTTOU

SARREGUEMINES

En résumé

Grand esprit d'analyse , Force de propositions et Polyvalent , je suis a l'aise au terrain comme au bureau mon adaptabilité et ma soif d'apprendre compense mon manque d'expérience

Mes compétences :
Continuous Improvement
FMECA
Kanban
Lean Manufacturing
Material Requirements Planning
Production Planning
Project Management
SMED
Six Sigma
Stage technique Département maintenance
Stock Control
Supply Chain
Total Productive Maintenance
la maintenance
CATIA
Matlab
Microsoft Office
SQL
acces

Entreprises

  • Société GROUPE TREVES - Stage Ingénieur en Industrialisation

    2018 - 2018 * Définition les trames de dossiers permettant de comprendre les
    procéssus d'industrialisation.
    * Standarisation des procéssus de fabrication Tablette feutre de verre
    et Tapis automobiles .
    * Déplacement sur usines ( Trety-espagne),(trémois), ( la MATT) et Mise
    en forme des modes opératoires de production .
    * Participation a l'élaboration des chahier de charges et réception
    outillages .

  • Société Groupe GICA - Ingénieur Maintenance

    2016 - 2016 * Définir les besoins en matériels et matiéres . ;
    * Mettre en oeuvre des démarche d'amélioration continue sur la ligne
    des broyeurs
    * Réalisation de l'analyse vibratoire des broyeurs . ;
    * Analyse et interprétation des donnés.
    * Identification précise de défauts.
    * Participation au travaux mécanique.
    * changement des roulements.

  • EPJ - Asistant Chef service maintenance

    2014 - 2014 * Elaboration d'un plan de maintenance préventive. ;
    * Analyse des criticités des équipements en adoptant l'outil AMDEC. ;
    * Mise en place d'un plan d'action et planification des tâches à réaliser
    pour améliorer le Processus
    * Mètre en place des indicateurs de performance de type tableau de
    bord .
    * Résultat: Réduction des coûts de maintenance . ;
    * Augmentation de la moyenne du temps de bon fonctionnement des
    machines .
    * Diminution des ruptures du stock de pièces de rechange.


    PROJET DE FIN D'ÉTUDES

Formations

Réseau

