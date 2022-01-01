Lauranne BARDIN

Mes compétences :
Business
Business development
Business development manager
Chargée de projets
Coopération internationale
Education
Manager
Projets européens
Entreprises
HEC Paris MBA
- International Development Manager - North America and France (Part Time Option)
Jouy-en-Josas Cedex2014 - maintenantPromotion of MBA programs for HEC Paris, North America and France (Part-time Option)
- development of partnerships and reinforcement of the alumni network
- implementation of international recruitment programs
- selection and management of candidates
- organization of international events
Columbia University
- Assistant Director / Directrice Adjointe - Alliance Program
2011 - 2014http://www.columbia.edu/cu/alliance/
A joint Education and Research initiative between Columbia University, Sciences Po, Ecole Polytechnique and Paris 1 Pantheon Sorbonne.
• Development of new collaborative initiatives by informing and advising the internal partners; expanding current activities to other disciplines
• Organization of Alliance joint academic seminars and special events such as Executive Workshops for professionals, Summers Schools, Photo exhibits in New York and Paris (40 events per year in co-sponsorship with 60 different centers and institutes)
• Organization of Faculty and staff short term academic visits for the four Alliance institutions
• Management of annual Alliance Call for Joint Research and Teaching Projects, Visiting Professorships, Doctoral Mobility, Scolarships and Research Internship Programs
• Administer the Alliance Program budget at Columbia University
• Provide support and advice to Students and Faculty from the four institutions
• Organize the Alliance communication strategy (Social networks, Contact Database, website, brochures etc.)
• Writing academic and financial annual report
• Supervise two part–time Alliance Program assistants (10 hours each/ week) for daily administrative and communication tasks’ support
French Agency European Program Youth in Action
- Project Officer
2010 - 2011Provide support to project leaders throughout the project life cycle
Oversee the selection process for project applications
Organise national and international trainings, seminars and workshops
Perform financial audits on projects
Liaise with other national agencies and the European Commission
Organise conferences, meetings to inform target audiences (NGOs, Youth Organizations, local authorities) about the Programme
Welcomeurope
- Monitoring and Information Department - Intern
Paris2010 - 2010Daily monitoring of European policies and European Funds’ call for proposals
Advise local authorities, companies and NGOs on EU funding opportunities
Assist Training and Consultancy departments
Write articles on European policies
Interview European personalities
King Edward VI School, Bury St edmunds / British Council
- French Language Assistant
University of Cergy-Pontoise / Paris 1 Content: Methodologies and Management of European Projects (European Programmes, Development and Cooperation Funds), Negotiation in a Multicultural Environment, European Law, Economy.
University of Strasbourg – First Semester
University of Goettingen (Germany) – Second Semester
June 2009 Intensive Programme: Unity and Variety in the perception of European Cultures
Content: interdisciplinary programme in English, core concepts of European society, politics and culture, international relations, European project Management