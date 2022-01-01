Menu

Lauranne BARDIN

Jouy-en-Josas Cedex

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Business
Business development
Business development manager
Chargée de projets
Coopération internationale
Education
Manager
Projets européens

Entreprises

  • HEC Paris MBA - International Development Manager - North America and France (Part Time Option)

    Jouy-en-Josas Cedex 2014 - maintenant Promotion of MBA programs for HEC Paris, North America and France (Part-time Option)
    - development of partnerships and reinforcement of the alumni network
    - implementation of international recruitment programs
    - selection and management of candidates
    - organization of international events

  • Columbia University - Assistant Director / Directrice Adjointe - Alliance Program

    2011 - 2014 http://www.columbia.edu/cu/alliance/
    A joint Education and Research initiative between Columbia University, Sciences Po, Ecole Polytechnique and Paris 1 Pantheon Sorbonne.

    • Development of new collaborative initiatives by informing and advising the internal partners; expanding current activities to other disciplines
    • Organization of Alliance joint academic seminars and special events such as Executive Workshops for professionals, Summers Schools, Photo exhibits in New York and Paris (40 events per year in co-sponsorship with 60 different centers and institutes)
    • Organization of Faculty and staff short term academic visits for the four Alliance institutions
    • Management of annual Alliance Call for Joint Research and Teaching Projects, Visiting Professorships, Doctoral Mobility, Scolarships and Research Internship Programs
    • Administer the Alliance Program budget at Columbia University
    • Provide support and advice to Students and Faculty from the four institutions
    • Organize the Alliance communication strategy (Social networks, Contact Database, website, brochures etc.)
    • Writing academic and financial annual report
    • Supervise two part–time Alliance Program assistants (10 hours each/ week) for daily administrative and communication tasks’ support

  • French Agency European Program Youth in Action - Project Officer

    2010 - 2011 Provide support to project leaders throughout the project life cycle
    Oversee the selection process for project applications
    Organise national and international trainings, seminars and workshops
    Perform financial audits on projects
    Liaise with other national agencies and the European Commission
    Organise conferences, meetings to inform target audiences (NGOs, Youth Organizations, local authorities) about the Programme

  • Welcomeurope - Monitoring and Information Department - Intern

    Paris 2010 - 2010 Daily monitoring of European policies and European Funds’ call for proposals
    Advise local authorities, companies and NGOs on EU funding opportunities
    Assist Training and Consultancy departments
    Write articles on European policies
    Interview European personalities

  • King Edward VI School, Bury St edmunds / British Council - French Language Assistant

    2007 - 2008

Formations

  • Université Cergy Pontoise

    Cergy Pontoise 2009 - 2010 European Project Management,

    University of Cergy-Pontoise / Paris 1 Content: Methodologies and Management of European Projects (European Programmes, Development and Cooperation Funds), Negotiation in a Multicultural Environment, European Law, Economy.

  • Georg-August-Universität Göttingen

    Göttingen 2008 - 2009 European Studies

    University of Strasbourg – First Semester
    University of Goettingen (Germany) – Second Semester
    June 2009 Intensive Programme: Unity and Variety in the perception of European Cultures
    Content: interdisciplinary programme in English, core concepts of European society, politics and culture, international relations, European project Management

  • Université Marc BLOCH

    Strasbourg 2004 - 2007 Bachelor's Degree in History

