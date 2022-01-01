Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Laurel KAMGA
Ajouter
Laurel KAMGA
DOUALA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
AUDISOL QSE
- Assistante de Direction
2015 - maintenant
Formations
ISMA (Douala)
Douala
2011 - 2014
Réseau
Herve ABESSOLO
Josette ENANGUE
Makon FRANCK SANDRY
Pancrace MANI NKOUDOU
Raoul SIMO POKAM
Thierry FOMEKONG PIMATCHI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z