Lauren LYNN (GLOBAL TRUST FUND SERVICES)

Senior Account Manager @ Global Trust Fund Services , as well as a board member and key influencer. Investor in technology, healthcare, education, finance sector startups in Singapore , India , Africa, Europe, Asia and the US. Industry expert in logistics. Consulted by Governments, SWFs, Flls, Dils and Funds. Finance professional with a over 30 years experience working across the globe in fields of strategic planning, risk management, capital budgeting, private equity, M&As, banking, Forex, and real estate. Ive provided oversight and execution of M&As totaling $5 billion, led multiple fund raising over $600 million in the past 15 years. I successfully work with people from all backgrounds, ethnicity and demographics.