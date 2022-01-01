Laurence Delorme is a recognized Transfer Pricing specialist, with over 20 years of dedicated business practice in this field, combining both industry and advisory experiences.



She started her own practice as an independent Transfer Pricing consultant in early 2008, after 15 years with PricewaterhouseCoopers, where she was a tax partner, leader of the Transfer Pricing specialisation group in Landwell France (correspondent law firm of PwC), and an active member of the PwC Global Transfer Pricing Network. Prior to that, she had spent eight years with Apple Computer Europe as European Tax Director.



She received a masters degree in Business Economics from Ecole de Management de Lyon. She also holds a Diplôme d’Expertise Comptable (Certified Public Accountant) and is a tax lawyer.



Mes compétences :

Accounting

lawyer

Pricing

Tax

Tax lawyer

transfer pricing