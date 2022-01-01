Laurence DUVERNOY BONNET

De la création à la réalisation, je prends en charge vos projets de communication.





Plaquette publicitaire, affiche, mailing, bulletin/journal, package correspondance, carton d'invitation, guide bus/touristique, fiche, packaging, vitrophanie, catalogues/livres d'édition jusqu'à +400 pages, gifs animés, illustrations, etc.





Une formation globale de la chaîne graphique de 24 ans et 16 ans dans la communication...





IDENTITÉ VISUELLE



Pour développer une image d'entreprise forte et cohérente.

Je vous propose le conseil, l'étude et la réalisation de votre identité visuelle :

création ou évolution de votre logo, charte graphique, visuels récurrents...





LOGO



Le logo reflète l'identité de votre entreprise.

Il doit être original, reconnaissable et utilisable sur vos supports de communication.

Etape par étape, je vous conseille pour trouver le graphisme qui correspond à votre identité.





ÉDITION



La conception de vos supports de communication allie graphisme et analyse de la concurrence, des besoins et de l'impact recherché.

Dans le respect de votre projet, je vous accompagne de la conception à la livraison des supports imprimés.



Logiciels maitrisés:

ILLUSTRATOR - PHOTOSHOP - INDESIGN - ACROBAT - QUARK X PRESS - WORD - EXCEL - POWERPOINT



MAC et PC



Clients :

TRANSDEV / INTEL Jeux / CLUB LOTUS FRANCE / LAIT DE JUMENT EN MORVAN / PARC REGIONAL DU MORVAN - MORVAN TERROIRS / MAIRIES : GARGENVILLE - AUBERGENVILLE - PARIS / AMS / RESTAURANTS : LE JARDIN D'ITALIE - LE COZY - ALEXANDRO - L'IMPREVU / AGENCES DE COMMUNICATION / AGENCE ORPI / SOCIETES DIVERSES & PARTICULIERS...



Mon Site :



http://laurenceduvernoy.wix.com/duvernoy



Mes réalisations :

http://www.parcdumorvan.org/fic_bdd/pdf_fr_fichier/1360225734_Depliants_Morvan_Terroirs_-_Reduit.pdf

http://fr.calameo.com/read/00046130575acc2e9244b

HCR Santé : http://www.synhorcat.com/IMG/pdf/CARTEHCRMD-2.pdf?PHPSESSID=ac16bccdb4b139aa8be84938df71f237

http://www.hcrsante.fr/complementaire-sante/salaries-modalites-pratiques.php



http://www.calameo.com/read/000461305a50ada1c1023





http://www.calameo.com/read/000461305709f615bc8fc?authid=3K4kXdza0Ssw

http://fr.calameo.com/read/0004613054877cac65d9d?authid=iV0nds6bhW8e

http://www.morvan-terroirs.fr/images/PDF/depliant_morvan_terroirs_2011.pdf

www02.r7g.com/20125/p/436/Depliant_Morvan_Terroirs_2008.pdf

www02.r7g.com/20049/p/539/Morvan_Terroirs_Circuits_Agro-Touristiques.pdf



http://fr.calameo.com/read/00046130575acc2e9244b?authid=FVuNzctP6BUr

http://www.transdev-idf.com/Transports-reseau-tvo-valmy_016?c=horaires&j=07-01-2014







http://www.instants-mobiles.fr/exposition_epices.htm

http://www.instants-mobiles.fr/exposition_turquie_istanbul.htm

http://www.instants-mobiles.fr/exposition_esprit_noel.htm

http://www.instants-mobiles.fr/exposition_chats.htm

http://www.instants-mobiles.fr/exposition_vaches.htm

http://www.instants-mobiles.fr/exposition_japon.htm

http://www.instants-mobiles.fr/exposition_grains.htm

http://www.instants-mobiles.fr/c



Mes compétences :

Publicité

Communication

Arts graphiques

Signalétique

Marketing

Identité visuelle

Pack création

Pack Microsoft Office

Pack Adobe