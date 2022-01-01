Laurence DUVERNOY BONNET

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Clamart dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
De la création à la réalisation, je prends en charge vos projets de communication.
Plaquette publicitaire, affiche, mailing, bulletin/journal, package correspondance, carton d'invitation, guide bus/touristique, fiche, packaging, vitrophanie, catalogues/livres d'édition jusqu'à +400 pages, gifs animés, illustrations, etc.
Une formation globale de la chaîne graphique de 24 ans et 16 ans dans la communication...
IDENTITÉ VISUELLE
Pour développer une image d'entreprise forte et cohérente.
Je vous propose le conseil, l'étude et la réalisation de votre identité visuelle :
création ou évolution de votre logo, charte graphique, visuels récurrents...
LOGO
Le logo reflète l'identité de votre entreprise.
Il doit être original, reconnaissable et utilisable sur vos supports de communication.
Etape par étape, je vous conseille pour trouver le graphisme qui correspond à votre identité.
ÉDITION
La conception de vos supports de communication allie graphisme et analyse de la concurrence, des besoins et de l'impact recherché.
Dans le respect de votre projet, je vous accompagne de la conception à la livraison des supports imprimés.
Logiciels maitrisés:
ILLUSTRATOR - PHOTOSHOP - INDESIGN - ACROBAT - QUARK X PRESS - WORD - EXCEL - POWERPOINT
MAC et PC
Clients :
TRANSDEV / INTEL Jeux / CLUB LOTUS FRANCE / LAIT DE JUMENT EN MORVAN / PARC REGIONAL DU MORVAN - MORVAN TERROIRS / MAIRIES : GARGENVILLE - AUBERGENVILLE - PARIS / AMS / RESTAURANTS : LE JARDIN D'ITALIE - LE COZY - ALEXANDRO - L'IMPREVU / AGENCES DE COMMUNICATION / AGENCE ORPI / SOCIETES DIVERSES & PARTICULIERS...
Mon Site :
http://laurenceduvernoy.wix.com/duvernoy
Mes réalisations :
http://www.parcdumorvan.org/fic_bdd/pdf_fr_fichier/1360225734_Depliants_Morvan_Terroirs_-_Reduit.pdf
http://fr.calameo.com/read/00046130575acc2e9244b
HCR Santé : http://www.synhorcat.com/IMG/pdf/CARTEHCRMD-2.pdf?PHPSESSID=ac16bccdb4b139aa8be84938df71f237
http://www.hcrsante.fr/complementaire-sante/salaries-modalites-pratiques.php
http://www.calameo.com/read/000461305a50ada1c1023
http://www.calameo.com/read/000461305709f615bc8fc?authid=3K4kXdza0Ssw
http://fr.calameo.com/read/0004613054877cac65d9d?authid=iV0nds6bhW8e
http://www.morvan-terroirs.fr/images/PDF/depliant_morvan_terroirs_2011.pdf
www02.r7g.com/20125/p/436/Depliant_Morvan_Terroirs_2008.pdf
www02.r7g.com/20049/p/539/Morvan_Terroirs_Circuits_Agro-Touristiques.pdf
http://fr.calameo.com/read/00046130575acc2e9244b?authid=FVuNzctP6BUr
http://www.transdev-idf.com/Transports-reseau-tvo-valmy_016?c=horaires&j=07-01-2014
http://www.instants-mobiles.fr/exposition_epices.htm
http://www.instants-mobiles.fr/exposition_turquie_istanbul.htm
http://www.instants-mobiles.fr/exposition_esprit_noel.htm
http://www.instants-mobiles.fr/exposition_chats.htm
http://www.instants-mobiles.fr/exposition_vaches.htm
http://www.instants-mobiles.fr/exposition_japon.htm
http://www.instants-mobiles.fr/exposition_grains.htm
http://www.instants-mobiles.fr/c
Mes compétences :
Publicité
Communication
Arts graphiques
Signalétique
Marketing
Identité visuelle
Pack création
Pack Microsoft Office
Pack Adobe