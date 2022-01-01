Laurence KOWARZ

PROFESSIONAL HIGHLIGHT

· 4 years experience as Project Manager in the biotechnology sector

4 years experience as Scientist in academic research institutes

1 year experience as Biotechnology Consultant in an international recruiting agency specialized in the health care industry.

· Experience in biotechnology business management and development

· Experience in working as part of and managing a team, have a track record in achieving personal and company targets

· Understanding and experience in pre-clinical R&D

· Therapeutics area of expertise : Infectious disease, Orphan disease, Molecular and cell Biology, Gene Therapy, Genomics.



Mes compétences :

Biotechnology

Business

Business analyst

Genomics

Pharmaceutical Industry

Support

Technical Support