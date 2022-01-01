Menu

Laurence KOWARZ

LONDON

En résumé

PROFESSIONAL HIGHLIGHT
· 4 years experience as Project Manager in the biotechnology sector
4 years experience as Scientist in academic research institutes
1 year experience as Biotechnology Consultant in an international recruiting agency specialized in the health care industry.
· Experience in biotechnology business management and development
· Experience in working as part of and managing a team, have a track record in achieving personal and company targets
· Understanding and experience in pre-clinical R&D
· Therapeutics area of expertise : Infectious disease, Orphan disease, Molecular and cell Biology, Gene Therapy, Genomics.

Mes compétences :
Biotechnology
Business
Business analyst
Genomics
Pharmaceutical Industry
Support
Technical Support

Entreprises

  • AMBION - Technical Appilcation Specialist

    2006 - maintenant - Technical specialist in charge of the customer support for Ambion research product
    - Sales responsible for the french speaking territories
    - Talk and presentation of Ambion's products during exhibition, conference and meeting

  • Pact et Partners International - Consultant Biotechnologie

    2005 - 2006 Biotechnology Consultant for an Executive Recruitment Agency specializing in the healthcare industry.
    Conducte senior-level searches for clients worldwide: defined objectives and specifications; identified and assessed candidates, conducted reference checks; follow up
    Conducted more than 20 assignments for the pharma/biotech Industry in a year, placing COOs and other senior-level executives as well as key research staff working on the front line of new product discovery
    Identify new business opportunities and new clients. Business development.
    Interfaced with clients to sell our know-how.
    Sales focused working in a target-orientated environment

  • National Institute of Health - Senior Scientist

    2002 - 2004 Senior Scientist, Cellular and Molecular Biology
    Managed the project researching the glucocerebrosidase gene regulation, enzyme involve in Gaucher diseases. Identified key regulators which are also key regulators of the Parkinson genes.
    Management : 2 post-graduates and 1 RA

  • ValiGen - Project Leader

    1998 - 2002 · 2001 – 2002 : France
    Project Manager – Molecular and cellular biology
    Coordinate Projects with Scientific/Medical leaders: project team members localized in France, US and Germany. Collaboration with biotechnology industry and accademic laboratories:
    Using a combination of gene therapy (Genoplasty) and genomics/Target Identification technologies, characterization of genes susceptible to have biological activity on cardiovascular targets. Optimisation of the animal models available to study cardiovascular disease by creating models with unique and define mutation.
    Regular up date with scientific publications, competing technologies and companies press release.
    Management: 4 technician
    · 2000 – 2001 : USA
    Project leader - Genoplasty for genomics
    Responsible for developing the Genoplasty technology in murine embryonic stem cells: developed an experimental system targeting the gene coding the resistance to ampicilin to demonstrate that RNA/DNA oligonucleotides (Chimeraplast) allowed the introduction of specific modification in murine ES cells genome. A screening based on antibiotic selection, and specific growth culture led to the isolation of modified ES cells which had kept their ability to trigger embryonic development.
    Management : 3 technician
    · 1998 – 2000 : France
    Project leader – Molecular biology
    Established the molecular group. Hired the technician. Responsible for developing molecular tools to improve the genotyping (MutS-based) and Gene Expression Analysis technologies (PCR-based). Use of DNA shuffling techniques to improve MutS properties. Optimisation of PCR conditions to increase specificity during the annealing.
    Management : 2 technician

Formations

  • Université Pierre Et Marie Curie (Paris)

    Paris 1984 - 1987 Microbiology & Molecular Biology

