Laurence KOWARZ

PROFESSIONAL HIGHLIGHT
· 4 years experience as Project Manager in the biotechnology sector
4 years experience as Scientist in academic research institutes
1 year experience as Biotechnology Consultant in an international recruiting agency specialized in the health care industry.
· Experience in biotechnology business management and development
· Experience in working as part of and managing a team, have a track record in achieving personal and company targets
· Understanding and experience in pre-clinical R&D
· Therapeutics area of expertise : Infectious disease, Orphan disease, Molecular and cell Biology, Gene Therapy, Genomics.
Mes compétences :
Biotechnology
Business
Business analyst
Genomics
Pharmaceutical Industry
Support
Technical Support