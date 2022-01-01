Menu

Laurence LAGER

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Pl and Co - Présidente

    2014 - maintenant

  • Parsons International - Responsable communication

    2009 - 2012

  • Parsons International - Responsable Achats

    2000 - 2009

Formations

  • Lycée Gerard De Nerval BTS CI (Noisiel)

    Noisiel 1995 - 1997 BTS

Réseau

