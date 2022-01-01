Laurence LEHERTE

Scientific research is my main interest, which includes develoment of mathematical formalisms, their implementation, and applications to molecular systems.
University of Namur
- Chargée de cours (Professor) - Chef de Travaux
2011 - maintenantMy position consists of several tasks such as teaching and scientific research. I teach two courses "Introduction to scientific softwares" and "Molecular Modelling" to Chemistry students. I also supervise General and Physical Chemistry Labs. Regarding my research work, I am interested in all aspects of multiresoltion analysis of molecular properties with, for examples, applications to molecular similarity, complementarity, and dynamics.
University of Namur
- Assistant Professor (Maître de conférences) - Chef de Travaux
2002 - 2011
University of Namur
- Research Assistant
1997 - 2002
F.R.S - FNRS
- Post-doctoral researcher
1995 - 1997
F.R.S - FNRS
- FNRS Grant
1993 - 1994
Queen's University
- Post-doctoral Fellow
1993 - 1993
Cambridge Structural Data Centre
- Post-doctoral Fellow