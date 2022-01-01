Menu

Laurence LEHERTE

NAMUR

En résumé

Scientific research is my main interest, which includes develoment of mathematical formalisms, their implementation, and applications to molecular systems.

Entreprises

  • University of Namur - Chargée de cours (Professor) - Chef de Travaux

    2011 - maintenant My position consists of several tasks such as teaching and scientific research. I teach two courses "Introduction to scientific softwares" and "Molecular Modelling" to Chemistry students. I also supervise General and Physical Chemistry Labs. Regarding my research work, I am interested in all aspects of multiresoltion analysis of molecular properties with, for examples, applications to molecular similarity, complementarity, and dynamics.

  • University of Namur - Assistant Professor (Maître de conférences) - Chef de Travaux

    2002 - 2011

  • University of Namur - Research Assistant

    1997 - 2002

  • F.R.S - FNRS - Post-doctoral researcher

    1995 - 1997

  • F.R.S - FNRS - FNRS Grant

    1993 - 1994

  • Queen's University - Post-doctoral Fellow

    1993 - 1993

  • Cambridge Structural Data Centre - Post-doctoral Fellow

    1993 - 1993

  • Queen's University - Post-doctoral Fellow

    1991 - 1992

Formations

  • University Of Namur

    1986 - 1990 Doctorat en Sciences Chimiques

Réseau