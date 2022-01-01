Menu

Laurence PAYET

LE TAMPON

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion administrative
Comptabilité générale
Appels d'offres

Entreprises

  • INSET SUD SARL - Assistante de direction

    maintenant

Formations

  • ACADEMIE DE LA REUNION (St Denis)

    St Denis 2017 - 2017 BTS Assistant Gestion PME PMI

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :