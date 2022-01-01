Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Laurence POLONIA
Ajouter
Laurence POLONIA
NICE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Agent GENERALI Nice
- Collaboratrice d'agence
2012 - 2014
Assurance des particuliers . Agent et courtages.
Prêt immobilier
- Conseil
2009 - 2014
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Charlotte POLONIA
Frédéric SCURTO
Gaylor ABLANCOURT
Olivier MARTI
Patrick DEFAUX
Philippe GYAN
Pierre MOREAU
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z