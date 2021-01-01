Laurent FEDELI

Mes compétences :
Communication
Marketing
Management
Gestion de projet
Back Office
Commodities
Front Office
Human Resources
Merchandising
Trade Shows
Adobe Indesign
Adobe Lightroom
Adobe Photoshop
Entreprises
ZOLUX
- Category Manager
Saintes2008 - 2019(17) Category Manager Aquariophilie/Oiseaux/Rongeurs/Reptiles/Basse-cour
Fournisseur Fabricant du marché animalier
Marques Zolux (Animalerie, Jardinerie, Bricolage), Saint Bernard (GSA),
Francodex (Santé Animale)
Sites France, Pologne, Italie, Tunisie - CA Gpe 100 M EUR - 300 salariés
ZOOMARKET
- Directeur Opérationnel
Gothenburg2002 - 2007Enseignes nationales ZOOMARKET et WHAPS
Distribution spécialisée Animalerie (avec et sans vivant) - Surfaces de 300 à 900m
20 points de vente répartis dans le grand quart sud-est - CA Gpe 9 M EUR - 70 salariés
ZOOMARKET
- Directeur magasin – Resp. Informatique –Développeur
Gothenburg1998 - 2001
ZOOMARKET
- Responsable Centrale d'Achats
Gothenburg1996 - 1997
ZOOMARKET
- Directeur de magasin
Gothenburg1993 - 1995
ZOOMARKET
- Vendeur
Gothenburg1990 - 1992
Education Nationale
- Surveillant Externat
1985 - 1990Education Nationale (13) Surveillant d'externat Collège