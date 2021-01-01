Menu

Laurent FEDELI

Saintes

Communication
Marketing
Management
Gestion de projet
Back Office
Commodities
Front Office
Human Resources
Merchandising
Trade Shows
Adobe Indesign
Adobe Lightroom
Adobe Photoshop

  • ZOLUX - Category Manager

    Saintes 2008 - 2019 (17) Category Manager Aquariophilie/Oiseaux/Rongeurs/Reptiles/Basse-cour
    Fournisseur Fabricant du marché animalier
    Marques Zolux (Animalerie, Jardinerie, Bricolage), Saint Bernard (GSA),
    Francodex (Santé Animale)
    Sites France, Pologne, Italie, Tunisie - CA Gpe 100 M EUR - 300 salariés

  • ZOOMARKET - Directeur Opérationnel

    Gothenburg 2002 - 2007 Enseignes nationales ZOOMARKET et WHAPS
    Distribution spécialisée Animalerie (avec et sans vivant) - Surfaces de 300 à 900m
    20 points de vente répartis dans le grand quart sud-est - CA Gpe 9 M EUR - 70 salariés

  • ZOOMARKET - Directeur magasin – Resp. Informatique –Développeur

    Gothenburg 1998 - 2001

  • ZOOMARKET - Responsable Centrale d'Achats

    Gothenburg 1996 - 1997

  • ZOOMARKET - Directeur de magasin

    Gothenburg 1993 - 1995

  • ZOOMARKET - Vendeur

    Gothenburg 1990 - 1992

  • Education Nationale - Surveillant Externat

    1985 - 1990 Education Nationale (13) Surveillant d'externat Collège

