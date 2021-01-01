Laurent FOIRY

Mes compétences :
Capital Risque
Innovation
Investissement
NTIC
Private Equity
Venture capital
Seed
Web
Mobile
Information Technology
Entreprises
SPRING INVEST
- Managing Partner
Direction générale | Paris (75000)2015 - maintenantInvestment fund dedicated to innovative companies that are shaping the future of commerce.
SPRING works closely with 50+ European (e-)retailers to help them with their digital transformation and to help its portfolio companies to develop faster.
SPRING relies on an entrepreneur-friendly approach and operational and commercial support from a large network of entrepreneurs, executives and corporates.
SPRING is accredited by the French Financing Authority under the number GP-16000026.
CLEF
- Founder
2013 - maintenantStrategic consulting and corporate finance firm providing advisory for:
- fund raising of high potential innovative companies
- M&A transactions
- management package
- strategic and organization consulting
Over the last 12 months, CLEF successfully helped 4 innovative companies to raise funds (venture and growth capital operations > EUR 1 million), a web company to acquire its main competitor, and provided advisory to 5 CEOs on strategic purpose or management package negociations.
OTC Asset Management
- Investment Manager
Paris2007 - 2013EUR 450 Million Private Equity Fund focusing both on venture capital and growth capital