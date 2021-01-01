Menu

Laurent FOIRY

  • SPRING INVEST
  • Managing Partner

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Capital Risque
Innovation
Investissement
NTIC
Private Equity
Venture capital
Seed
Web
Mobile
Information Technology

Entreprises

  • SPRING INVEST - Managing Partner

    Direction générale | Paris (75000) 2015 - maintenant Investment fund dedicated to innovative companies that are shaping the future of commerce.

    SPRING works closely with 50+ European (e-)retailers to help them with their digital transformation and to help its portfolio companies to develop faster.

    SPRING relies on an entrepreneur-friendly approach and operational and commercial support from a large network of entrepreneurs, executives and corporates.

    SPRING is accredited by the French Financing Authority under the number GP-16000026.

  • CLEF - Founder

    2013 - maintenant Strategic consulting and corporate finance firm providing advisory for:
    - fund raising of high potential innovative companies
    - M&A transactions
    - management package
    - strategic and organization consulting

    Over the last 12 months, CLEF successfully helped 4 innovative companies to raise funds (venture and growth capital operations > EUR 1 million), a web company to acquire its main competitor, and provided advisory to 5 CEOs on strategic purpose or management package negociations.

  • OTC Asset Management - Investment Manager

    Paris 2007 - 2013 EUR 450 Million Private Equity Fund focusing both on venture capital and growth capital

  • Université Paris 7 - Moniteur en informatique

    2000 - 2002

Formations

  • HEC

    Jouy En Josas 2006 - 2007

  • Paris V (Paris)

    Paris 2003 - 2006 Doctorat Sciences