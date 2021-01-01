Menu

Laurent GIOVANNONI

  • directeur technique
  • MAARCH
  • directeur technique

NANTERRE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • MAARCH - Directeur technique

    Informatique | Nanterre (92000) 2004 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel