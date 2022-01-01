Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Laurent JOURDIEU
Ajouter
Laurent JOURDIEU
AMS Grand Sud
Conseiller en insertion professionnelle
Nîmes
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Clermont-Ferrand
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
AMS Grand Sud
- Conseiller en insertion professionnelle
Autre | Nîmes (30000)
2020 - maintenant
Centre socioculturel Lucie Aubrac
- Coordinateur du secteur enfance
Autre | Cendras (30480)
2005 - 2010
Formations
Cemea
Montpellier (34000)
2008 - 2010
DEJEPS
Réseau
Belkhodja NOURIA
Cécile BOUDEAU
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z