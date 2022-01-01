Laurent LAURENT KIDINDA

I am an Agronomist Engineer with emphasis on soil weathering, carbon and nutrient (CNP) cycling. I apply both field and laboratory experimental approaches. In the framework of my doctoral research, I focus on understanding if soil erosion in the eastern part of the Congo Basin is fast enough to reach the less weathered regolith, which contains the minerals with more reactive surfaces to stabilize carbon, while still allowing fast soil weathering and nutrient retention at a high level. As a research assistant in a DFG funded Emmy Noether research group TROPSOC (Tropical Soil Organic Carbon), I conduct my research in eastern Congo Basin. I also received a scholarship from the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) to carry out my PhD research at Dresden University of Technology in Germany.