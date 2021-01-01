Laurent LEROY

J'occupe actuellement la fonction de Responsable de la ligne de Conception Outillages – Architecte d'entreprise - Expert IT Confirmé – Expert MCITP Systèmes d’Exploitation Microsoft au sein d'eDF.
Auteur du livre « Windows 7 - Technicien Support pour postes de travail en entreprise - Préparation à l'examen MCITP 70-685 » paru aux Editions ENI.
Je suis certifié :
TOGAF® 9 Foundation and Certified
PRINCE2 (2009) Foundation and Practitioner
AgilePM (2010) Foundation
ITIL® V3 Foundation
Je suis certifié Microsoft dans les domaines suivants:
MCSA: Windows Server 2008
MCSA: Windows 7
MCITP: Server Administrator (83-640, 70-642, 70-646)
MCITP: Enterprise Administrator (83-640, 70-642, 70-643, 70-680, 70-681, 70-647)
MCITP: Virtualization Administrator 2008 R2 (70-652, 70-659, 70-669, 70-693)
MCITP: Database Administrator 2008 (70-432, 70-450)
MCITP: Enterprise Desktop Administrator 7 (70-680, 70-686)
MCITP: Enterprise Desktop Support Technician 7 (70-680, 70-685)
https://www.mcpvirtualbusinesscard.com/VBCServer/laurentleroy/profile
Spécialisations : Architecture Serveur, Architecture Poste, Infrastructure Microsoft
Mes compétences :
Windows server 2008
App-V
Hyper-V
Architecture logicielle
SQL Server
Windows 7
Virtualisation
ITIL
SQL
Active Directory
MCTS
MCSA
Windows
MCITP
Microsoft
Hyper v