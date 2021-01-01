Menu

Laurent LEROY

Paris

En résumé

J'occupe actuellement la fonction de Responsable de la ligne de Conception Outillages – Architecte d'entreprise - Expert IT Confirmé – Expert MCITP Systèmes d’Exploitation Microsoft au sein d'eDF.

Auteur du livre « Windows 7 - Technicien Support pour postes de travail en entreprise - Préparation à l'examen MCITP 70-685 » paru aux Editions ENI.

Je suis certifié :
TOGAF® 9 Foundation and Certified
PRINCE2 (2009) Foundation and Practitioner
AgilePM (2010) Foundation
ITIL® V3 Foundation

Je suis certifié Microsoft dans les domaines suivants:
MCSA: Windows Server 2008
MCSA: Windows 7
MCITP: Server Administrator (83-640, 70-642, 70-646)
MCITP: Enterprise Administrator (83-640, 70-642, 70-643, 70-680, 70-681, 70-647)
MCITP: Virtualization Administrator 2008 R2 (70-652, 70-659, 70-669, 70-693)
MCITP: Database Administrator 2008 (70-432, 70-450)
MCITP: Enterprise Desktop Administrator 7 (70-680, 70-686)
MCITP: Enterprise Desktop Support Technician 7 (70-680, 70-685)
https://www.mcpvirtualbusinesscard.com/VBCServer/laurentleroy/profile

Spécialisations : Architecture Serveur, Architecture Poste, Infrastructure Microsoft

Mes compétences :
Windows server 2008
App-V
Hyper-V
Architecture logicielle
SQL Server
Windows 7
Virtualisation
ITIL
SQL
Active Directory
MCTS
MCSA
Windows
MCITP
Microsoft
Hyper v

Entreprises

  • Edf - Responsable de la ligne de Conception Outillages

    Paris 2017 - maintenant

  • EDF - Chef du Pole Production & Support Adjoint

    Paris 2014 - 2016 Pilotage des productions et du support sur l'environnement bureautique.

  • EDF - Expert IT – Expert MCITP Systèmes d’Exploitation Microsoft

    Paris 2011 - 2016 Spécification, Conception, Réalisation, Mise en Production d'Outils.

    Préconisation d'exploitation de l'Infrastructure.

    Support Niveau 3.

  • Thales Communications - Architecte Système IT & Déploiement des SIC

    Colombes 2007 - 2011 Projet LC2IS (Projet Export – Land Command and Control Informations Services, OTAN)

  • Thales Communications - Responsable de Lot Logiciel

    Colombes 2006 - 2007 Projet ARRC (Projet Export – Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, UK)

  • Thales Communications - Responsable de Lot Logiciel

    Colombes 2001 - 2007 Projet SICF V2.x (Projet France – Système d’Information pour le Commandement des Forces)

  • Thales Communications - Ingénieur d'étude puis Responsable de Lot Logiciel

    Colombes 2000 - 2005 Projet ATS V1 et V1.2 (Projet Export – Athens Tactical System, Canada)

  • Thales Communications - Ingénieur d'étude puis Responsable de Lot Logiciel

    Colombes 2000 - 2001 Prototype SICF V2 (Projet France – Système d’Information pour le Commandement des Forces)

  • Thales Communications - Responsable d'Exploitation SI, Architecte et Ingénieur Système

    Colombes 2000 - 2011 Responsable d'Exploitation SI, Architecte et Ingénieur Système de l'environnement de travail des Equipes SIC Terre.

  • Thales Communications - Ingénieur d'étude puis Responsable de Lot Logiciel

    Colombes 2000 - 2002 Projet SICF (Projet France – Système d’Information pour le Commandement des Forces)

  • Silicomp Ingénierie - Ingénieur d'Etude

    NANTERRE 1999 - 2000 Mission RATP
    Mission Thomson-CSF

  • RATP - Ingénieur d'Etude

    Paris 1999 - 2000 Projet de Système de Billettique/Monétique Sans Contact Haut de Gamme.

  • Hewlett-Packard - Apprenti Ingénieur Logiciel

    Les Ulis 1997 - 1999 BUSINESS DESKTOP DIVISION MARS 1999 – OCTOBRE 1999
    LABORATOIRE DE RECHERCHE ET DEVELOPPEMENT, EQUIPE PC DEPLOYMENT
    Ensemble logiciel HP PC Image Engineer - Responsable Logiciel HP PC Image Transition pour Windows 9x.
    COMMERCIAL COMPUTER DIVISION MARS 1998 – OCTOBRE 1998
    LABORATOIRE DE RECHERCHE ET DEVELOPPEMENT, EQUIPE DMI
    Logiciel HP TopTools Agent - Responsable du Hardware Monitoring des Ordinateurs HP Workstations Kayak.

Formations

  • CFA

    Jouy En Josas 1997 - 1999 • EXPERT EN CONDUITE ET INGENIERIE DE DEVELOPPEMENT DE LOGICIELS INDUSTRIELS

    Promotion 16A

  • CFA Ecole des Tecniques du Génie Logiciel (ETGL)

    Jouy En Josas 1997 - 1999 • EXPERT EN CONDUITE ET INGENIERIE DE DEVELOPPEMENT DE LOGICIELS INDUSTRIELS

    Promotion 16A

  • Université Reims Champagne Ardenne

    Reims 1990 - 1996 Mathématiques

    MAITRISE DE MATHEMATIQUES, MENTION INGENIERIE MATHEMATIQUE (1995 – JUIN 1996)
    LICENCE DE MATHEMATIQUES (1993 – JUIN 1995)
    DEUG A, MATHEMATIQUES (1990 – JUIN 1993)

  • Lycée Jean XXIII

    Reims 1987 - 1990