Laurent LEROY

J'occupe actuellement la fonction de Responsable de la ligne de Conception Outillages – Architecte d'entreprise - Expert IT Confirmé – Expert MCITP Systèmes d’Exploitation Microsoft au sein d'eDF.



Auteur du livre « Windows 7 - Technicien Support pour postes de travail en entreprise - Préparation à l'examen MCITP 70-685 » paru aux Editions ENI.



Je suis certifié :

TOGAF® 9 Foundation and Certified

PRINCE2 (2009) Foundation and Practitioner

AgilePM (2010) Foundation

ITIL® V3 Foundation



Je suis certifié Microsoft dans les domaines suivants:

MCSA: Windows Server 2008

MCSA: Windows 7

MCITP: Server Administrator (83-640, 70-642, 70-646)

MCITP: Enterprise Administrator (83-640, 70-642, 70-643, 70-680, 70-681, 70-647)

MCITP: Virtualization Administrator 2008 R2 (70-652, 70-659, 70-669, 70-693)

MCITP: Database Administrator 2008 (70-432, 70-450)

MCITP: Enterprise Desktop Administrator 7 (70-680, 70-686)

MCITP: Enterprise Desktop Support Technician 7 (70-680, 70-685)

https://www.mcpvirtualbusinesscard.com/VBCServer/laurentleroy/profile



Spécialisations : Architecture Serveur, Architecture Poste, Infrastructure Microsoft



Mes compétences :

Windows server 2008

App-V

Hyper-V

Architecture logicielle

SQL Server

Windows 7

Virtualisation

ITIL

SQL

Active Directory

MCTS

MCSA

Windows

MCITP

Microsoft

Hyper v