Laurent NICOLAS

Mes compétences :
fluides de forage / drilling fluids
microtunneling / pipe jacking
fondations profondes / deep foundations
tunnelier / shield tunneling
geotechnical works / travaux geotechniques
Gestion de carrière d'argile/Management of clay qu
Entreprises
CLARIANT FRANCE
- Sales manager - Civil Engineering EMEA
2013 - maintenantSales of customized supporting fluid solutions required to enhance drilling productivity of challenging geotechnical works such as deep foundations, HDD, pipe jacking and large diameter shield tunneling undergone by international specialist contractors
These fluid solutions are based on high performance bentonite and other specialty additives such as watersoluble polymers manufactured and supply by CLARIANT Group
BENTOFRANCE SAS Groupe SUD CHEMIE - Portes les Valence
- Directeur General
2005 - 2012Management of a bentonite mine
Bentonite plant manager