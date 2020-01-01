Menu

Laurent NICOLAS

VALENCE

Mes compétences :
fluides de forage / drilling fluids
microtunneling / pipe jacking
fondations profondes / deep foundations
tunnelier / shield tunneling
geotechnical works / travaux geotechniques
Gestion de carrière d'argile/Management of clay qu

Entreprises

  • CLARIANT FRANCE - Sales manager - Civil Engineering EMEA

    2013 - maintenant Sales of customized supporting fluid solutions required to enhance drilling productivity of challenging geotechnical works such as deep foundations, HDD, pipe jacking and large diameter shield tunneling undergone by international specialist contractors
    These fluid solutions are based on high performance bentonite and other specialty additives such as watersoluble polymers manufactured and supply by CLARIANT Group

  • BENTOFRANCE SAS Groupe SUD CHEMIE - Portes les Valence - Directeur General

    2005 - 2012 Management of a bentonite mine
    Bentonite plant manager

Formations

  • INSA De Lyon (Villeurbanne)

    Villeurbanne 1987 - 1993

