Laurent PAÏNI
Laurent PAÏNI
GÖTTINGEN
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Adobe Photoshop
Entreprises
Hogrefe Verlag
- Graphiste multimedia
2019 - maintenant
Domino Werbeagentur
- Graphiste multimédia
2014 - maintenant
RAS INTERIM
- Infographiste / Webdesigner
Tassin la Demi-Lune
2013 - 2014
Service Communication
Voyage en Australie
- Voyage
2011 - 2012
Découverte du pays et de sa culture.
Akka Technologies
- Dessinateur Industriel / Infographiste
Paris
2008 - 2011
Agence Multimédia Otidéa
- Infographiste
2008 - 2008
CREAV Atlantique
- Infographiste
2007 - 2007
Formations
Goethe Institut (Göttingen)
Göttingen
2014 - 2014
Ecole Supérieure D'Infographie, Aries (Toulouse)
Toulouse
2013 - 2013
3DS Max
Université Toulouse 3 Paul Sabatier Licence Pro CISPM
Tarbes
2007 - 2008
Université Toulouse 3 Paul Sabatier DUT SRC
Tarbes
2005 - 2007
Lycée Jean Dupuy BTS CPI
Tarbes
2004 - 2005
Lycée Jean Dupuy Sti GM1
Tarbes
2002 - 2004
