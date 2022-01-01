Menu

Laurent ROUSSEL

PARIS

En résumé

Entreprises

  • AZERYS - General Manager

    2008 - maintenant Azerys provides technical solutions and expertises on desktop management, asset management, IT Service Management and Endpoint Security Management.
    Azerys provides on the french speaking regions and EMEA, global services and expertises on Altiris technologies.
    Altiris is now part of Symantec.

  • NETWORKD - Business Development Manager

    2004 - 2008 Business Development Manager for French Speaking Region.
    Sales Manager for:
    - IT Service Management Consulting.
    - Help Desk process and Cost Analysis.
    - HDI (Help Desk Institute) training Center for France, Belgium and Switzerlandt.

