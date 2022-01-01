Laurent ROUSSEL

2008 - maintenantAzerys provides technical solutions and expertises on desktop management, asset management, IT Service Management and Endpoint Security Management.
Azerys provides on the french speaking regions and EMEA, global services and expertises on Altiris technologies.
Altiris is now part of Symantec.
NETWORKD
- Business Development Manager
2004 - 2008Business Development Manager for French Speaking Region.
Sales Manager for:
- IT Service Management Consulting.
- Help Desk process and Cost Analysis.
- HDI (Help Desk Institute) training Center for France, Belgium and Switzerlandt.