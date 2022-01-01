Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Lauriane DESSALLES
Ajouter
Lauriane DESSALLES
ROCHEFORT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Word
Sphinx
Microsoft PowerPoint
Entreprises
Chambre de Commerce et d'Industrie d'Angoulême
- Apprentie Attachée Commercial
ROCHEFORT
2013 - maintenant
Formations
EGC Angoulême
Angouleme
2013 - maintenant
Bachelor Responsable Marketing Commercialisation et Gestion
Lycée Marguerite De Valois
Angouleme
2010 - 2013
Sport étude football féminin