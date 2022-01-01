Menu

Lauriane PARI

SAINT-RAPHAËL

En résumé

COMPÉTENCES PROFESSIONNELLES :

- Architecture : Créativité, Dessin technique, Perspectives, Métrés de surfaces
- Economie : Estimation, CCTP, Contact fournisseurs, Normes de construction
- Infographie : ArchiCAD, AutoCAD, Artlantis, SketchUp, Photoshop, InDesign
- Bureautique : Word, Excel, Power Point
- Langues : Anglais lu, parlé, écrit - Espagnol notions

EN RECHERCHE ACTIVE D'UN EMPLOI DANS LE DOMAINE ARCHITECTURAL.

MOBILITÉ : RÉGION PACA

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
AutoCAD
Artlantis
ArchiCAD
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Indesign

Entreprises

  • AE75 - économiste de la construction

    2014 - 2015

  • Atelier d'Architecture Sequoia - Stage

    2013 - 2013

Formations

Réseau