Lauriane PARI

COMPÉTENCES PROFESSIONNELLES :
- Architecture : Créativité, Dessin technique, Perspectives, Métrés de surfaces
- Economie : Estimation, CCTP, Contact fournisseurs, Normes de construction
- Infographie : ArchiCAD, AutoCAD, Artlantis, SketchUp, Photoshop, InDesign
- Bureautique : Word, Excel, Power Point
- Langues : Anglais lu, parlé, écrit - Espagnol notions
EN RECHERCHE ACTIVE D'UN EMPLOI DANS LE DOMAINE ARCHITECTURAL.
MOBILITÉ : RÉGION PACA
