Laurianne STEFANINI

Nanterre

Mes compétences :
MARKETING
COMMUNICATION
MERCHANDISING

Entreprises

  • Axa En France - Conseiller privé

    Nanterre 2020 - maintenant

  • Independent - Consultant développement projet

    2019 - 2020

  • Loreak Mendian - Développement des ventes

    2014 - 2018

  • En free lance - VISUAL MERCHANDISER

    2013 - maintenant

  • ROXY Alpe d Huez - RESPONSABLE ADJOINTE PRO SHOP

    2011 - 2012 Visual Merchandising & Développement des ventes

  • SMG NAPAPIJRI - RESPONSABLE CONCEPT STORE

    2011 - 2011 Visual merchandising Scenographie Développement des ventes communication RP

  • OLD ENGLAND - Conseillère en vente

    2010 - 2011 Accessoires & Voyage, Maille & Cachemire, Parfums
    Développement des ventes, suivi stock & application Merchandising

  • PRINTEMPS HAUSSMANN SIEGE - ASSISTANTE RESPONSABLE PROJETS VISUAL MERCHANDISING

    2009 - 2009 Département Marketing – Pôle Artistique - Direction Merchandising Concepts & Architecture

  • LES EDITIONS COTE - CHEF DE PUBLICITE - ASSISTANTE COMMERCIALE

    2008 - 2009 PUBLICITE - PRESSE MAGAZINE - Magazine COTE Paris
    Gestion d’un portefeuille d’annonceurs – Marketing -Evènementiel

  • L'OCCITANE - CONSEILLERE VENTE COSMETIQUE

    Paris 2007 - 2008 L’Occitane Boutique St Germain en Laye,(78)
    L’Occitane Boutiques Rue du Commerce, Marais, Paris (75).
    > Formation Produit - Marketing & Merchandising.

  • G PRO PAP SPORTSWEAR LUXE & G PRO CAFE - DIRECTRICES BOUTIQUES H/F - CHEF DE PROJET DEVELOPPEMENT CONCEPT

    2006 - 2007 Gestion : Logistique, Administrative, Stocks, Merchandising, Communication & Publicité, RP, Management.
    Développement Concept G PRO CAFE
    Chef de projet - Gestion Administrative & logistique de la création.

  • L'OCCITANE - CONSEILLERE VENTE COSMETIQUE

    Paris 2005 - 2006 L’Occitane Boutiques Nice, Cannes & CC Cap 3000 (06).
    Reporting ventes, Gestion stock, Merchandising
    > Formation Produits & Marketing.

  • LES EDITIONS COTE - ASSISTANTE STYLISTE REDACTEUR EN CHEF

    2005 - 2005 Organisation des productions photos (06, 83 & Monaco)

  • LES EDITIONS COTE - CHEF DE PUBLICITE JUNIOR

    2004 - 2004

  • LES EDITIONS COTE - ASSISTANTE MARKETING & EVENEMENTIEL

    2003 - 2004

  • Pole Sud - RESPONSABLE ADJOINTE

    Marseille 2000 - 2003

Formations