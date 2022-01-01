Laurianne STEFANINI

LES EDITIONS COTE
- CHEF DE PUBLICITE - ASSISTANTE COMMERCIALE
2008 - 2009PUBLICITE - PRESSE MAGAZINE - Magazine COTE Paris
Gestion d’un portefeuille d’annonceurs – Marketing -Evènementiel
L'OCCITANE
- CONSEILLERE VENTE COSMETIQUE
Paris2007 - 2008L’Occitane Boutique St Germain en Laye,(78)
L’Occitane Boutiques Rue du Commerce, Marais, Paris (75).
> Formation Produit - Marketing & Merchandising.
G PRO PAP SPORTSWEAR LUXE & G PRO CAFE
- DIRECTRICES BOUTIQUES H/F - CHEF DE PROJET DEVELOPPEMENT CONCEPT
2006 - 2007Gestion : Logistique, Administrative, Stocks, Merchandising, Communication & Publicité, RP, Management.
Développement Concept G PRO CAFE
Chef de projet - Gestion Administrative & logistique de la création.