Laurie ABRIC

EDUCATION
• September 2017 - July 2018, European Communication School (ECS), Paris, France. Specialized Masters : specialization public / press relation and evenementiel.
• September 2012 - September 2017, European Business School (EBS), Paris, France. Masters 2 : specialization fashion and luxury management.
• June 2012 – High School Diploma – Mention AB.
LANGUAGE SKILLS
• French Mother language
• English Intermediate level
• Spanish Intermediate level
• Internship in New York (October 2014- January 2015)
• School in Madrid (January 2015 - May 2015)
• School in Milan (November 2016)
Mes compétences :
Anglais
Espagnol
Francais
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Power Point
Photoshop
Photography
Gmail
Management
Encaissement
Contact Client
Suivi de la clientèle
Marketing