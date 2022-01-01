Menu

Laurie ABRIC

Paris

En résumé

EDUCATION
• September 2017 - July 2018, European Communication School (ECS), Paris, France. Specialized Masters : specialization public / press relation and evenementiel.
• September 2012 - September 2017, European Business School (EBS), Paris, France. Masters 2 : specialization fashion and luxury management.
• June 2012 – High School Diploma – Mention AB.

LANGUAGE SKILLS
• French Mother language
• English Intermediate level
• Spanish Intermediate level

• Internship in New York (October 2014- January 2015)
• School in Madrid (January 2015 - May 2015)
• School in Milan (November 2016)

Mes compétences :
Anglais
Espagnol
Francais
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Power Point
Photoshop
Photography
Gmail
Management
Encaissement
Contact Client
Suivi de la clientèle
Marketing

Entreprises

  • PRESS OFFICER - PR / Evénementiel Manager

    Paris 2017 - 2018 PRESS OFFICER est un bureau de presse spécialisé en opérations d’influence et évènementielles.

    Expert des relations publiques et de la communication, PRESS OFFICER se démarque via des concepts forts en relations presse, e-influence et évènementiel répondant aux problématiques de lancement et de croissance des marques.

    Notre objectif : mettre en œuvre des stratégies et dispositifs sur-mesure pour construire votre développement, susciter l’envie et dynamiser l’image de vos marques pour consolider votre place sur le marché.

    Notre métier : vous accompagner dans des stratégies de placement, développer la relation entre votre marque et votre public via des opérations de communication sur-mesure, vous apporter un soutien dans la direction artistique et vous bâtir une identité solide et unique.

    Relation Presse / Relations Publiques
    - Responsable RP/Évent de marques Spiritueux, Food, Mode.
    - Placement de produits dans les magazines ou chez les Influenceurs
    - Relance téléphonique auprès des journalistes
    - Faire la promotion des nouveaux concepts et nouveautés de nos partenaires
    - Rédaction et Diffusion de communiqués de presse et dossiers de presse
    - Mise en place de portages auprès des magazines et des influenceurs
    - Veille des publications concernant nos partenaires
    - Élaboration de recommandations pour de futurs marques
    - Monter des campagnes Brand Ambassadeur

    Événementiel
    - Organiser des évènements pour nos clients partenaires
    - Contacter les clients pour de nouveau partenariats
    - Faire la promotion et la communication des événements
    - Création de listing d'invités et sa gestion
    - Prospection de nouveaux clients
    - Gestion des infiltrations et des retours de visibilité pour nos partenaires infiltrés

    Communication
    - Mettre à jour des nouveautés de l'agence PRESS OFFICER sur ses réseaux sociaux et sa page web
    - Mise en avant de nos partenaires sur les réseaux sociaux
    - Community Manager (Instagram, Facebook)

  • Stylist Magazine - Paris - Assistante Marketing / Digital / Evenementiel

    2017 - 2017 Marketing :
    - Soutien aux fonctions marketing et communication
    - Développement des partenariats
    - Marketing opérationnel 

    Digital : 
    - Intervention sur le marketing digital 
    - Recettage / technique / statistiques
    - Problématique de recrutement et de fidélisation sur La List et les réseaux sociaux

    Évènementiel : 
    - Aide à l’organisation des events grand public (concept-store, concerts …)
    - Force de proposition au niveau de la communication des events

  • Lola Jones - Paris - Vendeuses

    2016 - 2016 Vente
    Contact client
    Suivi du client
    Encaissement

  • Vestiaire Collective - New York - Assistant to Commercial Manager (Internship)

    2014 - 2015 Personnal assistant to commercial manager.
    I moved between photographing products to listing items online to packing and logistics all seamlessly.

  • Zadig & Voltaire - Paris - Sales Women

    2013 - 2013 Vente
    Contact client
    Politique de vente à mettre en place

  • Restaurant Bagatelle - Paris - Hostess

    2012 - 2012 Hostess, business seminars and meetings.

  • Tara Jarmon - Paris - Internship - Atelier de creation

    2010 - 2010 Fashion company, discovery of creation with the manufacturing of a collection.

Formations