Laurie ABRIC

EDUCATION

• September 2017 - July 2018, European Communication School (ECS), Paris, France. Specialized Masters : specialization public / press relation and evenementiel.

• September 2012 - September 2017, European Business School (EBS), Paris, France. Masters 2 : specialization fashion and luxury management.

• June 2012 – High School Diploma – Mention AB.



LANGUAGE SKILLS

• French Mother language

• English Intermediate level

• Spanish Intermediate level



• Internship in New York (October 2014- January 2015)

• School in Madrid (January 2015 - May 2015)

• School in Milan (November 2016)



Mes compétences :

Anglais

Espagnol

Francais

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Power Point

Photoshop

Photography

Gmail

Management

Encaissement

Contact Client

Suivi de la clientèle

Marketing