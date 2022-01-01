Menu

Laurie AUYOMA

SURESNES

I am in charge of for the development of six brands. I work for it in connection with the marketing department. I have a responsibility to share in their management aspects of development, but also operational. I try to find the right balance between the market, the marketing policy set by the publishers. I have implemented strategies to expand the network of publishers, partners and integrators to increase sales of brands I care..

Specialities:

Channel Management, Business Development on new technologies, Product Marketing

Mes compétences :
Business Development on new technologies

Entreprises

  • ITWAY France - Chef de Produit

    2010 - maintenant Axée Développement commercial B to B
    En charge de la relation avec les Editeurs : mise en place de Business Plan incluant les plans de développement.
    - Suivi des ventes
    - Lobbying et promotions auprès des revendeurs
    - Gestions de portefeuille Clients
    - Détection de projets
    - Détection de nouveaux partenaires + Rendez-vous partenaires
    - Prise de commande
    - Gestion et Résolution de litiges Clients
    - Conception de newsletters
    - Contribution à animation de l’équipe commerciale : mise en place d’incentive, blizt day, revue de pipe avec les commerciaux et/ou éditeurs, encadrement commercial sur mes marques
    - Analyse des ventes et réalisation des objectifs de vente


    Marketing stratégique et opérationnel
    Gestion et Présence sur les évènements : salons, séminaires, Webex.
    Missions récurrentes : analyse du marché de la sécurité informatique, virtualisation et infrastructures réseaux, Veille technologique et concurrentielle, benchmark, gestion et contrôle de stock
    Lancement de deux marques :
    - Mise en place d’un plan de Communication
    - Mise en place d’avantages concurrentiels
    - Création de plaquettes d’aide à la vente via In Design
    Définition de plans médias sociaux pour 3 marques

Formations

  • ESC IDRAC PARIS

    Paris 2009 - 2011 Master 2 Management et Marketing Appliqués – IDRAC Paris Spécialité : Stratégie de marque & Lancement de produit

Réseau