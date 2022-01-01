Menu

Laurie LEPKOWICZ

Cergy

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • Chambre de Commerce et d'Industrie (CCI) - Chargée des relations externes

    Cergy 2013 - maintenant

Formations

  • Maîtrise De Commerce Et Vente Option Négociation Et Commerce International (Le Havre)

    Le Havre 2001 - 2002

  • Lycée Sainte Marie

    Cahors 1999 - 2001 BTS Commerce International