Laurie LINDAN FURIA, PMP

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Chef de projet Fonctionnel
Vente
ERP
Management
Responsable formation
Entreprises
NAOS (BIODERMA, INSITUT ESTHEDERM, ETAT PUR)
- Chef de Projets Fonctionnels
2012 - maintenantMise en place du module SIMPLE FINANCE (ancien FI CO), dans le cadre du projet d'implémentation de SAP au sein du groupe NAOS (Naos Les Laboratoires, Naos France (Bioderma et Institut Esthederm), Etat Pur, Naos (Bioderma et Institut Esthederm international).
Participer aux projets SI de Naos, depuis l'identification des besoins des directions fonctionnelles jusqu'à la mise en place de solutions SI répondant à ces besoins.
Lawson Software
- Learning Manager
Osny2006 - 2011
Intentia Consulting
- Chef de Projet Finance - France & UK / Consultante Finance Europe