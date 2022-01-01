Retail
Laurie TONARELLI
Laurie TONARELLI
PARIS
Entreprises
University of Auckland - science of food
- Internship in wine chemistery
2015 - maintenant
Iinternship in wine chemistery, analysis of wine components and flavours. organic chemistery, GC/MS, NMR
Institut parisien de chimie moléculaire (IPCM - UMR 7600) / CNRS
- Stagiaire
2013 - 2013
Stage en laboratoire sous la direction de M.Dechoux (MCF), synthèse totale, rétrosynthèse, chimie organique, hétérocycle.
Formations
UPMC
Paris
2011 - maintenant
Licence chimie
Université Paris 7 Denis Diderot
Paris
2011 - 2013
DU de langue et civilisation chinoise
Université Paris 5 René Descartes
Paris
2009 - 2011
PAES - première année des études de santé
Axelle STORA
Geoffrey BRUN