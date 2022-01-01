Laurie TOURTE

Mes compétences :
Evénementiel
Sport
Microsoft Office
Team player
Public Relations
Overall management
Interpersonal skills
Entreprises
Freelance
- Event Coordinator
2016 - maintenantAmerica's Cup, Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez
International Sports Events, Roadshows, Showrooms, Exhibitions, Incentives, Seminars
- Hostesses Manager / Hostess / Production Assistant
2012 - maintenantCycling Tour de France cycliste/ Sailing Tour de France / Winter X Games / Cannes Film Festival / Roland Garros / Paris Motorshow and Boatshow / Audi FIS Ski Cross World Cup / Mountain Planet / Mc Do Kids Sport...
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York
- Customer Services Representative
2011 - 2011
Brooklyn Film Festival, New York, USA
- Press Relations and Production Assistant
2011 - 2011
Cannes Film Festival, France
- Communication Assistant - Celebrities Office
2010 - 2010
Canal + Events - Winter X Games Tignes, France
- Communication Assistant / Transportation Coordinator
2010 - 2013Only during the event in 2010, 2012, 2013
Télé Lyon Métropole, France
- TV Production and Personal Assistant
2010 - 2010
Tour de France - Maracoudja / Newsport
- Brand Ambassador
2007 - 2012Each year, during the month of July only
For Festina (Spanish Watch Brand) / Carrefour (French Supermarket Chain) / Skoda (German Car Manufacturer)
Club Méditerranée
- Sports Assistant
Paris2007 - 2012During summers 2007 to 2009 and in summer 2012
In Italy, Greece, Tunisia and France
Formations
EF International Language School (Roma / Madrid)
Roma / Madrid2013 - 2014C1 in Italian / B2 in Spanish
Italian: CELI 2 Livello B1
New York Institute Of Technology - Manhattan (New York)
New York2010 - 2012Master of Arts
TV Newsroom Operations / Events Planning / TV Production