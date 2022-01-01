Menu

Laurie TOURTE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Evénementiel
Sport
Microsoft Office
Team player
Public Relations
Overall management
Interpersonal skills

Entreprises

  • Freelance - Event Coordinator

    2016 - maintenant America's Cup, Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez

  • International Sports Events, Roadshows, Showrooms, Exhibitions, Incentives, Seminars - Hostesses Manager / Hostess / Production Assistant

    2012 - maintenant Cycling Tour de France cycliste/ Sailing Tour de France / Winter X Games / Cannes Film Festival / Roland Garros / Paris Motorshow and Boatshow / Audi FIS Ski Cross World Cup / Mountain Planet / Mc Do Kids Sport...

  • Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York - Customer Services Representative

    2011 - 2011

  • Brooklyn Film Festival, New York, USA - Press Relations and Production Assistant

    2011 - 2011

  • Cannes Film Festival, France - Communication Assistant - Celebrities Office

    2010 - 2010

  • Canal + Events - Winter X Games Tignes, France - Communication Assistant / Transportation Coordinator

    2010 - 2013 Only during the event in 2010, 2012, 2013

  • Télé Lyon Métropole, France - TV Production and Personal Assistant

    2010 - 2010

  • Tour de France - Maracoudja / Newsport - Brand Ambassador

    2007 - 2012 Each year, during the month of July only

    For Festina (Spanish Watch Brand) / Carrefour (French Supermarket Chain) / Skoda (German Car Manufacturer)

  • Club Méditerranée - Sports Assistant

    Paris 2007 - 2012 During summers 2007 to 2009 and in summer 2012

    In Italy, Greece, Tunisia and France

Formations

Réseau