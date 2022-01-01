Retail
Laurietta CAROLINA
Ajouter
Laurietta CAROLINA
APATOU
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Zen
Entreprises
Mairie d'Apatou
- Attachée territoriale (Chargée de mission )
2016 - 2017
Le Groupe La Poste
- Chargée d'études RH
Paris-15E-Arrondissement
2015 - 2015
le groupe O2
- Assistante RH
2015 - 2015
HOPITAL SERVICE
- Agente de service hospitalier
2010 - 2013
Formations
IDELCA Business School
Montpellier
2014 - maintenant
M2 RH
Université Montpellier 1 (Montpellier)
Montpellier
2013 - maintenant
Master 1 droit social
Université Montpellier 1 UFR Droit
Montpellier
2012 - maintenant
licence en droit
Réseau
Augustin NICEY
Charbel AFLAK
Djeamohin Eric GUEHI
Dona MC DONALD
Elodie GILLET
Michael JULÉ
Nicolas BONNEAU
Romain ATLANTE
Vincent CADORET