Menu

Laurietta CAROLINA

APATOU

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Apatou

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Zen

Entreprises

  • Mairie d'Apatou - Attachée territoriale (Chargée de mission )

    2016 - 2017

  • Le Groupe La Poste - Chargée d'études RH

    Paris-15E-Arrondissement 2015 - 2015

  • le groupe O2 - Assistante RH

    2015 - 2015

  • HOPITAL SERVICE - Agente de service hospitalier

    2010 - 2013

Formations

Réseau