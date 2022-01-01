Laurine BENITAH

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Marseille
• Management of a team of two sales persons
• International and cross-cultural project management : Europe, China, USA, Uganda
• Expatriation : England (1 year), USA (6 months), frequent trips to China / Hong Kong
• Language skills : English (fluent) used as a work language / Spanish (limited working proficiency)
• Good knowledge of the consumer goods market (toys, furniture, DIY, tableware)
Mes compétences :
Management qualité
Développement commercial
Responsable grands comptes
Promotion commerciale