Laurine BENITAH

En résumé

• Management of a team of two sales persons
• International and cross-cultural project management : Europe, China, USA, Uganda
• Expatriation : England (1 year), USA (6 months), frequent trips to China / Hong Kong
• Language skills : English (fluent) used as a work language / Spanish (limited working proficiency)
• Good knowledge of the consumer goods market (toys, furniture, DIY, tableware)

Mes compétences :
Management qualité
Développement commercial
Responsable grands comptes
Promotion commerciale

Entreprises

  • SGS - Hardgoods Sales Team Manager

    Arcueil 2015 - maintenant • Manage a team of two sales in charge of developping French clients in the hardgoods department (paintings, furniture, cookware, tools, etc.)
    • Develop an harmonized global offer (China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Latin America, Eastern Europe)
    • Establish sales strategy per product family and follow up Key Performance Indicators (KPI) in order to achieve a target of both revenue and profit margin

  • SGS - International Sales Toys & Tableware

    Arcueil 2011 - 2014 In addition to responsibilities from previous Key Account Manager position, my role is to:
    • Prospect actively within assigned territory (France, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Switzerland) through a range of services including (but not limited to) testing, inspection, audits, and consulting.
    • Manage functionally an operational team in France and China (more than 15 people)
    • Attend industry and trade shows events for lead generation and prospecting
    • Commit to monthly reporting

  • SGS - Key Account Manager Toys

    Arcueil 2010 - 2011 • Manage a client portfolio from toys, promotional items (textile and accessories) and tableware industries to achieve assigned annual incremental revenue
    • Develop close cooperation with key internal customers and support team, including client services, global sales, technical experts and SGS management
    • Conceive and set up BtoB clients communications and marketing events
    • Ensure Business intelligence

  • Carlson Wagonlit Travel - Project Leader

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2007 - 2009 • Manage all phases of large implementation projects for multinational clients such as Alcatel-Lucent, IBM, Sanofi Aventis or Alstom
    • Commit on project’s cost, timeline and quality towards client’s project
    • Coordinate project’s resources
    • Permanently optimize working method and tools

  • Aurora International Assoicates, inc. - Junior Consultant

    2007 - 2007 6 months Internship in Washington, DC, Etats-Unis:
    • Preparation of specifications and bidding procedures for tenders
    • Consultant recrutement

Formations

  • American University

    Washington Dc 2007 - 2007 International Business and Trade

    Graduated with Honors. Masters in International Business and Trade: autumn semester in France (Dauphine) and spring semester in the USA (American University). Overseas Studies Program: business seminar in china, focus on US-China trading relationship.

  • Université Paris Dauphine

    Paris 2006 - 2006 International Business and Trade

    Graduated with Honors. Masters in International Business and Trade: autumn semester in France (Dauphine) and spring semester in the USA (American University). Overseas Studies Program: business seminar in china, focus on US-China trading relationship.

  • Université Des Sciences Sociales Toulouse 1

    Toulouse 2005 - 2006 International Economics

  • University Of Nottingham

    Nottingham 2004 - 2005 International Economics

    The University of Nottingham, is a leading research and teaching university in the city of Nottingham, England. Regularly ranked among the top ten higher education institutions in the UK.

  • Université Des Sciences Sociales Toulouse 1 DEUG Eco Gestion

    Toulouse 2002 - 2004 Economics and Management

