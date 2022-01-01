Laurine BENITAH

• Management of a team of two sales persons

• International and cross-cultural project management : Europe, China, USA, Uganda

• Expatriation : England (1 year), USA (6 months), frequent trips to China / Hong Kong

• Language skills : English (fluent) used as a work language / Spanish (limited working proficiency)

• Good knowledge of the consumer goods market (toys, furniture, DIY, tableware)



Mes compétences :

Management qualité

Développement commercial

Responsable grands comptes

Promotion commerciale