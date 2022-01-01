Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Laurine BROCARD
Ajouter
Laurine BROCARD
Иркутск
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Chavanay
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Word
Entreprises
Justin Bridou
- Service R&D
Иркутск
2017 - 2018
Justin Bridou
- Assistante chef de projet en R&D
Иркутск
2017 - 2017
- Implantation d’une nouvelle ligne d’embossage
- Test d’un nouveau prototype de séchoir
- De la création à la commercialisation de nouveaux produits
Pasta Versace
- Assistante de direction
2016 - 2016
Formations
ENITIAA (ONIRIS) (Nantes)
Nantes
2014 - 2017
ingenieur
IUT Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1
Bourg En Bresse
2012 - maintenant
diplome universitaire et technologique
Temps Jeunes
Lyon
2012 - maintenant
BAFA
Réseau
Cédric BERNARD
Charlotte SOULERAS
Lucas MALDANT
Pascal DUPEUX
Timothée EMERY