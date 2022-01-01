Menu

Laurine BROCARD

Иркутск

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Chavanay

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Word

Entreprises

  • Justin Bridou - Service R&D

    Иркутск 2017 - 2018

  • Justin Bridou - Assistante chef de projet en R&D

    Иркутск 2017 - 2017 - Implantation d’une nouvelle ligne d’embossage
    - Test d’un nouveau prototype de séchoir
    - De la création à la commercialisation de nouveaux produits

  • Pasta Versace - Assistante de direction

    2016 - 2016

Formations

Réseau