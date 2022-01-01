Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Laurine FAFIN
Ajouter
Laurine FAFIN
LE HAVRE
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle au Havre
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Blédina
- Chef de secteur
2017 - maintenant
Décathlon
- Responsable rayon
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2013 - maintenant
Auchan
- Hôtesse
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2013 - 2013
Formations
EM Normandie
Le Havre
2015 - 2017
Université Du Havre, Faculté Des Affaires Internationales
Le Havre
2015 - maintenant
licence 3
Réseau
Bernard HEMMERT
Camille WOUTERS
Noémie BESSEC
Réseau Techniques De Commercialisation LE HAVRE