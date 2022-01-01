Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Laurine KADDARI
Ajouter
Laurine KADDARI
PAU
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Pau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Centre hospitalier cannes
- Manipulateur en électroradiologi
2010 - maintenant
Formations
IFMEM Clermont Ferrand (Clermont Ferrand)
Clermont Ferrand
2007 - 2010
Réseau
Antoine COMMUNEAU
Arnaud KADDARI
Guillaume DUCASSE