Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Léa FAUVEL
Ajouter
Léa FAUVEL
LESTREM
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
IUT (Villeneuve D'Ascq)
Villeneuve D'Ascq
2017 - 2018
LP SQPS
Faculté De Pharmacie
Lille
2015 - 2017
Deust Tops
Réseau
Davy PAYEN
Lenny LEFINT
Margaux DESTOMBES
Morgane DEHAUDT
Patrice MARY
Quentin CARPEZAT
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z