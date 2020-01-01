Léa GONET (LEAGONET.COM)

Menu

Cenac

En résumé

Grapphiste web-designer freelance

Entreprises

    Communication | Cenac 2020 - maintenant

  • Atelier Du Chalet Aquitain

    Blanquefort (32270) 2017 - 2019

  • CHAUSSEA - Vendeuse

    Bouliac (33270) 2017 - 2017

  • DOMOFRANCE - Attachée commerciale locatif

    BORDEAUX 2016 - 2016

  • Beauté Santé Nu Skin - Vendeuse indépendante

    La Ciotat 2016 - 2017

  • Plusieurs Restaurants - Serveuse, Barmaid, Chef de salle

    2011 - 2015 Etablissements : L'entrecôte (Bordeaux), Le saint Georges (Bordeaux), l'Amigo (Hossegor), etc.

Formations

  • INFREP

    Bordeaux 2015 - 2016 Titre Professionnel

