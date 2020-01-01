Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Léa GONET (LEAGONET.COM)
Léa GONET (LEAGONET.COM)
Graphiste freelance
Léa Gonet - graphisme
Graphiste freelance
Cenac
En résumé
Grapphiste web-designer freelance
Entreprises
Léa Gonet - graphisme
- Graphiste freelance
Communication | Cenac
2020 - maintenant
Atelier Du Chalet Aquitain
Blanquefort (32270)
2017 - 2019
CHAUSSEA
- Vendeuse
Bouliac (33270)
2017 - 2017
DOMOFRANCE
- Attachée commerciale locatif
BORDEAUX
2016 - 2016
Beauté Santé Nu Skin
- Vendeuse indépendante
La Ciotat
2016 - 2017
Plusieurs Restaurants
- Serveuse, Barmaid, Chef de salle
2011 - 2015
Etablissements : L'entrecôte (Bordeaux), Le saint Georges (Bordeaux), l'Amigo (Hossegor), etc.
Formations
INFREP
Bordeaux
2015 - 2016
Titre Professionnel
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel