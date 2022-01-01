Menu

Leduc MARYLENE

Altkirch

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Usine Métallurgique Altkirch (UMA) - Manager

    Altkirch 1999 - maintenant

Formations

  • Ecole Universitair (Nantes)

    Nantes 2000 - 2002

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :