Lenaic LARTIGUE
Lenaic LARTIGUE
Nantes
Université de Nantes
- Maître de conférences
Nantes
2013 - maintenant
Université Paris-Diderot
- Post-doctorant
2012 - 2013
CNRS
- Post-doctorant
Paris
2010 - 2012
Université Montpellier 2 Sciences Et Technique Du Languedoc
Montpellier
2007 - 2010
Doctorant
Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Chimie
Villeneuve D'Ascq
2004 - 2007
Biochimie
Université Toulouse 3 Paul Sabatier
Toulouse
2002 - 2004
DEUG mention prepa-concours
Adrien FAUCON
Elsa GARRIDO
Eric BESSON
Flore REGNIER
Frédéric ROCHEPEAU
Jérémy DELANNOY
Mélanie AÏT AZZOUZÈNE
Nathalie ORHAN
Raphaël MICHEL
Virginie VERDUN