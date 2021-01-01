Leo SHAMASH

PARIS2015 - 2016On the Adequity Desk, the sales team for independant Wealth managers (CGPI)
• Priced Cross Asset Products (Equity, Index, Credit), answered calls for bids and prospected for new investment opportunities.
• Communicated with clients on a daily basis to secure trades.
• Managed the contractual relationship with our counterparts for the payments of commissions
• Managed the margin convergence of structured products on a daily basis for a sales team of 4 people.
• Created Structured Products Term Sheets
• Received primary orders from clients, placed them on internal software and routed them to the appropriate traders
Covea Finance
- Quantitave Analyste intern
2015 - 2016• Produced analysis on 8 major indexes: Back testing, Calculation method, growth potential.
• Created and developed credit shock testing tools: tested the company’s exposure to stress events for its corporate bond portfolio
• Analysed Structured Products proposed by sell-side counterparts and presented them to top management.
Applied Econometrics for Finance, Derivatives, Stock Selection, Asset Pricing and Advanced Investment, Financial Applications with R and VBA, Applied Mathematics to finance, Portfolio Management.
Master thesis: What is the influence of the over confidence bias on the decisions of individual investors?