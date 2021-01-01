Menu

Leo SHAMASH

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Visual Basic
Microsoft Office
Bloomberg

Entreprises

  • Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking - Structured Products Sales Assistant, Cross Asset Solutions

    PARIS 2015 - 2016 On the Adequity Desk, the sales team for independant Wealth managers (CGPI)
    • Priced Cross Asset Products (Equity, Index, Credit), answered calls for bids and prospected for new investment opportunities.
    • Communicated with clients on a daily basis to secure trades.
    • Managed the contractual relationship with our counterparts for the payments of commissions
    • Managed the margin convergence of structured products on a daily basis for a sales team of 4 people.
    • Created Structured Products Term Sheets
    • Received primary orders from clients, placed them on internal software and routed them to the appropriate traders

  • Covea Finance - Quantitave Analyste intern

    2015 - 2016 • Produced analysis on 8 major indexes: Back testing, Calculation method, growth potential.
    • Created and developed credit shock testing tools: tested the company’s exposure to stress events for its corporate bond portfolio
    • Analysed Structured Products proposed by sell-side counterparts and presented them to top management.

Formations

  • IAE GUSTAVE EIFFEL - Université Paris Est-Créteil

    Creteil 2015 - 2016 Master

    Applied Econometrics for Finance, Derivatives, Stock Selection, Asset Pricing and Advanced Investment, Financial Applications with R and VBA, Applied Mathematics to finance, Portfolio Management.
    Master thesis: What is the influence of the over confidence bias on the decisions of individual investors?

  • IAE GUSTAVE EIFFEL - Université Paris Est-Créteil

    Creteil 2014 - 2015 Master 1

    Corporate Finance, Investement, Macro-economie, Micro-economie, Business Communication & Management Accounting and control.

  • Université Des Sciences Sociales Toulouse 1

    Toulouse 2012 - 2013 Licence 3

    Économetrie, Mathématique, Macro-économie, Micro-économie, Systèmes d'Information Décisionnels (VBA, SQL) et Droit.

  • Toulouse School Of Economics

    Toulouse 2010 - 2012 Licence 1 & 2

    Mathématiques, Statistiques Inférentielles, Probabilités, Micro-économie, Macro-économie, Analyse et Gestion Financière, Comptabilité & Droit

