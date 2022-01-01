Lewis LEWIS GILHOOLEY

Recruitment Consultant for General Practice at Global Medics NZ Ltd.
Global Medics NZ Ltd.
- Recruitment consultant - General Practitioner
Autre | Auckland2019 - maintenantGlobal Medics is the leading medical recruitment specialist that has been helping doctors make professional and lifestyle decisions to enable them to travel the world since 2000. Today it has business operations in five countries, across three continents – the UK, Australia, Middle East, Ireland and New Zealand, with a database of over 50,000 candidates.
Global Medics recruits for locum, contract and permanent doctors in primary care, acute care and mental health, both across established and emerging territories. Working in partnership with clients and candidates alike, it is able to match the best medical practitioners to the most suitable vacancies.
If you are GP/ Family Practitioner who is interested in a move to New Zealand, temporarily or for longer? We are working with clinics nationwide who have both fixed term and permanent GP requirements in New Zealand.
Part-time, full-time, fixed term or permanent, we will work with you to prioritize your requirements and secure you the right role in New Zealand.
Just send me a message or even an email and we can have a chat with full confidentiality.
- Email: Lewis.Gilhooley@globalmedics.com
- Whats App: +64 21 090 070508
The FRCE Recruitment Group Ltd.
- Recruitment consultant - Nursery & Special Educational needs
London, England2018 - 2019The FRCE Recruitment Group is a specialist provider of staff within the Public Sector, encompassing Care & Support, Education and all associated Business Support functions. Our aim is to exceed expectations first time, every time for both clients and candidates alike.
We provide Temporary, Contract and Permanent recruitment solutions across the UK, generating a huge range of exciting opportunities for our candidates.
Our success is attributed to the dedication, hard work and consistency we apply to our relationships with all our stakeholders, and the range of flexible and innovative recruitment solutions we offer.
We are preferred suppliers to over 160 local authorities, all 33 London Boroughs, over 300 mainstream and SEN schools & nurseries, and we also partner with in excess of 100 Care & Support organisations within the private and charitable sectors.
To find out more about how we can help you, please contact one of our dedicated teams.
E4 Energy Ltd.
- Assistant manager
Autre | Dartford, England2017 - 2018Originally named Marketing Solutions Southern Ltd. before the company spilt and started up a new energy saving company under the licence of E4 Energy, while working with this firm we provided cheaper alternatives for Gas & Electric for both Pre-paid/ Direct debit consumers.
● Responsible for leading a team of 8, training staff; training new recruits
● Door to door sales
● Meeting company and personal targets
● Collating sales performance statistics and reporting back to management
● Motivating team to perform to KPI’s
● Attending management meetings, liaising directly with the MD and CEO
Marketing Solutions Southern
- Team Lead
Autre | Dartford, England2016 - 2017I worked with this company for over two years until the company split and opened a new office under the licence of E4 Energy which then increased the capacity of my team from Five sales representatives to Eight. while working with this company we provided government funded grants for energy saving measures.
● Responsible for leading a team of 5, training staff; training new recruits
● Door to door sales
● Meeting company and personal targets
● Collating sales performance statistics and reporting back to management
● Motivating team to perform to KPI’s
● Attending management meetings, liaising directly with the Area Manager and MD
Autre | Dartford, England2015 - 2016Previously licensed as ECO Contracting services, before rebranding to Marketing Solutions Southern. I worked with this company for 8 months before being promoted to team lead.
While working with this company we provided government funded grants for energy saving measures.
● Door to door sales
● Meeting company and personal targets
● Collating sales performance statistics and reporting back to management
● Attending management meetings, liaising directly with the Team lead & Area Manager