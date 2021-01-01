Lilian GARCIA

2016 - 2018100% de chasse et d'acquisition de nouveaux clients
départements : 01, 03, 15, 39, 42, 43, 63, 69, 71
Expeditors International
- Responsable Commercial Sud France
Roissy-en-France2014 - 2015> développement commercial département 06,07,13, 26, 30, 34, 83, 84, 2A,2 B
> Objectif de création d'une agence sur Marseille
Expeditors International
- Responsable Grands Comptes & Responsable de la formation
Roissy-en-France2013 - 2014The role of the Account Manager is to maintain ownership of existing identified house accounts, to improve the level of customer service, while increasing business opportunities.
The Branch Trainer supports the training needs of the branch. This support may include but is not limited to: needs analysis, development, delivery, implementation and evaluation as well as product expertise as it relates to training
Expeditors international
- Responsable Grands Comptes
Roissy-en-France2011 - 2013Major Duties and Responsibilities:
• Strengthen relationships with existing house accounts.
• Penetrate organizational structure for house accounts and develop relationships at all levels beyond main point of contact.
• Understand customers’ business and strategy and our role with the customer.
• Ensure customer satisfaction and follow up.
• Communicate service issues to Department Managers/Supervisors.
• Action items lists maintained and updated weekly for follow up items.
• Identify opportunities and grow business from existing house accounts.
• Manage client profiles - separated out by location.
Management of Business Reviews
• Continually seek improvement in procedures and services to create more efficient and cost effective operations.
Assist, and if needed, spearhead problem resolution for issues outside of local branch
to maintain ownership of existing identified house accounts, to improve the level of customer service, while increasing business opportunities.
Expeditors International
- Assistant / Coordinateur Commercial
Roissy-en-France2010 - 2011stage en alternance
veille concurrentielle
qualification
support Grands Comptes
support quotation
Orange - France Telecom
- Chargé de Communication Commerciale/ animation des ventes
Paris2010 - 2011Stage en alternance a la direction Régionale Rhône-Alpes
Animation des 56 boutiques de Rhône alpes / + 500 personnes
Info graphie
Création de support marketing et communication
Évènementiel sur le flagship de la marque
Newsletter quotidienne et bi-hebdomaire d’animation des ventes
Management du discours commercial & managérial
MANTRANS
- Exploitant logistique/ transport -
2008 - 2009stage en alternance
Recrutement
Délégation d intérimaires
Gestion RH