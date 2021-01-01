Menu

Lilian GARCIA

LYON

En résumé

Vous pouvez me joindre au +33 7 68 10 42 57 ou sur mon adresse e-mail personnelle garcialilian@hotmail.fr

Mes compétences :
Import
CRM
BtoB
Benchmark
Vente
Consultant
Communication
Manager
Export
Traduction anglais français
Xpress

Entreprises

  • ECEMA

    LYON maintenant

  • CH ROBINSON - Senior Sales Executive

    Commercial | Colombier-Saugnieu (69124) 2021 - maintenant

  • Fedex Trade Networks France - Account executive

    Commercial | ROISSY EN FRANCE 2018 - 2020

  • DSV - Responsable commercial

    2016 - 2018 100% de chasse et d'acquisition de nouveaux clients
    départements : 01, 03, 15, 39, 42, 43, 63, 69, 71

  • Expeditors International - Responsable Commercial Sud France

    Roissy-en-France 2014 - 2015 > développement commercial département 06,07,13, 26, 30, 34, 83, 84, 2A,2 B
    > Objectif de création d'une agence sur Marseille

    Profil en anglais sur Linkedin : https://fr.linkedin.com/pub/lilian-garcia/23/292/957

  • Expeditors International - Responsable Grands Comptes & Responsable de la formation

    Roissy-en-France 2013 - 2014 The role of the Account Manager is to maintain ownership of existing identified house accounts, to improve the level of customer service, while increasing business opportunities.


    The Branch Trainer supports the training needs of the branch. This support may include but is not limited to: needs analysis, development, delivery, implementation and evaluation as well as product expertise as it relates to training

  • Expeditors international - Responsable Grands Comptes

    Roissy-en-France 2011 - 2013 Major Duties and Responsibilities:
    • Strengthen relationships with existing house accounts.
    • Penetrate organizational structure for house accounts and develop relationships at all levels beyond main point of contact.
    • Understand customers’ business and strategy and our role with the customer.
    • Ensure customer satisfaction and follow up.
    • Communicate service issues to Department Managers/Supervisors.
    • Action items lists maintained and updated weekly for follow up items.
    • Identify opportunities and grow business from existing house accounts.
    • Manage client profiles - separated out by location.
    Management of Business Reviews
    • Continually seek improvement in procedures and services to create more efficient and cost effective operations.
    Assist, and if needed, spearhead problem resolution for issues outside of local branch



    to maintain ownership of existing identified house accounts, to improve the level of customer service, while increasing business opportunities.

  • Expeditors International - Assistant / Coordinateur Commercial

    Roissy-en-France 2010 - 2011 stage en alternance
    veille concurrentielle
    qualification
    support Grands Comptes
    support quotation

  • Orange - France Telecom - Chargé de Communication Commerciale/ animation des ventes

    Paris 2010 - 2011 Stage en alternance a la direction Régionale Rhône-Alpes
    Animation des 56 boutiques de Rhône alpes / + 500 personnes

    Info graphie
    Création de support marketing et communication
    Évènementiel sur le flagship de la marque
    Newsletter quotidienne et bi-hebdomaire d’animation des ventes
    Management du discours commercial & managérial

  • MANTRANS - Exploitant logistique/ transport -

    2008 - 2009 stage en alternance
    Recrutement
    Délégation d intérimaires
    Gestion RH

Formations